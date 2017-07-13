Lingotek Wins Best in State Award for Language Services

Lingotek recognized for having the best translation services in Utah

LEHI, UT--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Lingotek | The Translation Network announced today that Lingotek has been named the 2017 Best of State winner in the Language Services category.

"We're honored to receive this recognition," said Rob Vandenberg, President and CEO of Lingotek. "Our focus on serving companies' international growth adds greater dimension to Utah's already vibrant business community."

The Best of State awards program was created to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses in Utah that demonstrate excellence in the community and use innovative business approaches and methods to excel. More than 100 judges reviewed the applications and assigned numerical scores for each of the judging criteria. Nominees were evaluated on categories such as community service, charitable contributions, family friendly employment policies, environmentally sound practices or policies, increased employment opportunities and cultural contributions. Winners were honored at an awards gala on May 17 in Salt Lake City and were published in the Best of State 2017 Winners Directory.

Lingotek's Language Services have the business processes and technical foundation for high quality, world-ready multilingual communication. The company's tech-enabled Language Services include a network of over 5,000+ in-country, rigorously verified professional linguists who can translate a variety of projects in over 250 languages. Lingotek-approved professional linguists and editors meet specific criteria for native language ability, subject specialization, and experience. They are rigorously selected, tested, and evaluated by Lingotek's quality management team and meet the highest accreditation and testing standards such as the EN-15038 European Quality Standard, the ASTM F2575-14 Quality Assurance in Translation Designation, Institute of Translation and Interpreting (ITI), American Translators Association (ATA), and more.

Lingotek Language Services uses the most mature, full-featured, cloud-based translation management system (TMS) on the market, providing users with the industry's most advanced tools for streamlining the translation process. The Lingotek Translation Network features several industry-leading TMS tools:

An innovative in-context workbench and review function;

Cloud-based leveraging of translation memory, glossaries, style guides;

Real-time, around-the-clock translation;

Easy-to-use customizable workflows; and more.

Lingotek's Translation Network automates, integrates, and streamlines translation with automatic notifications sent to translators, real-time collaboration and project monitoring, and continuous cloud updates. This helps companies improve their localization department efficiencies, optimize translation costs, and better manage the demands of continuous change management and delivery of dynamic content.

For more information about Lingotek Language Services, please visit our language services page on lingotek.com. For more information about the Best of State awards program, please visit BestofState.org.

About Lingotek

Lingotek | The Translation Network is the only cloud-based solution to connect all of your global content in one place, giving you the power to manage your brand worldwide. Our industry-leading technology pairs with the best enterprise applications and expert language services to continuously push dynamic multilingual content to all of your global markets. Lingotek is based in Lehi, Utah -- also known as Silicon Slopes -- and is funded by Signal Peak Ventures and In-Q-Tel.