Lingotek's AEM 6.2 Connector Brings Dynamic Multilingual Capability to Adobe Experience Manager

The Adobe-certified connector delivers a fully integrated and automated translation solution

LEHI, UT--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Lingotek | The Translation Network announced that the Lingotek - Inside AEM 6.2 connector is Adobe-certified, bringing its fully networked, automated translation solution to Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) users. AEM is a comprehensive content management platform for building websites, mobile apps, and forms to make managing marketing content and assets easier for large enterprises.

The Lingotek - Inside AEM 6.2 connector provides the best user experience among competing solutions because it gives enterprises the ability to translate content without ever leaving the AEM site. This is an improvement over other AEM translation connectors that only take content out, send it out to an FTP site, and then require users to put that content back into the system. Those time-consuming, manual processes are virtually eliminated when using Lingotek's connector. AEM users can now continuously translate and publish dynamic multilingual content to all of their global markets within a single, uninterrupted workflow. As a result, translations are accelerated and the localization of global content becomes faster and more streamlined.

The Lingotek - Inside AEM 6.2 connector can be used to:

Automate translation of AEM content: menus, blogs, pages, and more

Streamline project management and improve operational efficiency

Create default workflows to automate assignments and publishing

Display translation status to ensure projects are on schedule

Reduce cost and increase speed and accuracy by reusing translation memories (TM)

Customize where and when TM can be leveraged

"Our AEM connector makes it easy to personalize online experiences and deliver global content that's more relevant and engaging," said Rob Vandenberg, President and CEO of Lingotek. "By creating better integration and more automation, Lingotek gives enterprises the agility to successfully enter new markets and quickly expand their global customer base."

Lingotek Inside Connectors offer out-of-the-box integrations with the most popular web applications: CRM, CMS, eCommerce platforms, knowledge bases, product and support documentation, social business software, marketing automation suites, desktop files, and even software localization. Lingotek connectors have access to its award-winning translation management system (TMS) so the entire process of authoring, publishing, targeting, optimizing, and personalizing web content is automated. In addition, the new Lingotek Multilingual Business Intelligence app gives AEM users real-time analytics on the state of multilingual content management across the entire enterprise in a single view. It aggregates translation performance data to inform management's strategic decisions on the allocation of time, money, and resources.

About Six Dimensions

Six Dimensions, a 6D Global Technologies, Inc. (SIXD) company, provides digital marketing and digital technology consulting services to leading enterprises during periods of critical change and growth. Combining top performing teams, relevant and deep experience, and comprehensive capabilities, Six Dimensions collaborates with clients to help them achieve successful outcomes, mitigate risk, and become high performing digital organizations. Six Dimensions is the creator of the Lingotek - Inside Adobe Experience Manager Connector and is its preferred installation partner.

About Lingotek

Lingotek | The Translation Network is the only cloud-based solution to connect all of your global content in one place, giving you the power to manage your brand worldwide. Our industry-leading technology pairs with the best enterprise applications and expert language services to continuously push dynamic multilingual content to all of your global markets. Lingotek is based in Lehi, Utah -- also known as Silicon Slopes -- and is funded by Signal Peak Ventures and In-Q-Tel.