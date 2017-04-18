Lingotek's Integrated Quality Checks Help Translation Providers Deliver Faster, Higher Quality Translation

Quality checks inside Lingotek's Workbench provide powerful tools for improving overall translation quality

LEHI, UT--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Lingotek | The Translation Network today announced enhanced Workbench quality checks in its industry-leading translation management system (TMS), as part of the company's tech-enabled linguistic quality assurance (LQA) initiative.

From the Quality tab inside Lingotek's translation Workbench, project managers, translators, and reviewers can run quality checks beyond traditional spelling and grammar. Lingotek's quality checks use rules to detect hundreds of error types, allowing linguists to quickly navigate to the segment, review, and correct potential quality issues before delivering the completed translation. Errors such as missing format tags, missing terms, punctuation differences, malformed or missing IP addresses, email addresses and many more, prevent costly localization mistakes and improve efficiency of the overall translation process.

By eliminating the need to use offline tools to perform quality checks, Lingotek speeds automation, reduces time to market, and helps translators deliver faster, higher quality translations.

"Quality is always a critical component of gauging the success of a translation project -- are you getting good quality translation, delivered on time?" said Rob Vandenberg, President and CEO of Lingotek, "We're improving quality upstream, inside the Workbench, so there is less churn downstream, essentially eliminating the need for extra rounds of review, which are expensive and time consuming."

Lingotek's quality checks search for a wide-range of quality issues, such as:

Locale: Incorrectly localized dates, times, or numbers

Markup: Tag applications for bold or italics by segment, and missing placeholder tags

Length: When translations are suspiciously shorter or longer than expected

Omissions, additions, and untranslated elements

White Space

Patterns: Improper format for email or IP addresses, missing, or incorrect punctuation

Terminology Checks

And many more

Click here to learn more about our Lingotek - Translation Workbench.

About Lingotek

Lingotek | The Translation Network is the only cloud-based solution to connect all of your global content in one place, giving you the power to manage your brand worldwide. Our industry-leading technology pairs with the best enterprise applications and expert language services to continuously push dynamic multilingual content to all of your global markets. Lingotek is based in Lehi, Utah -- also known as Silicon Slopes -- and is funded by Signal Peak Ventures and In-Q-Tel.