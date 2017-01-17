Link Staffing ranks on Largest Franchise System's list

Leading Houston Staffing Firm is part of the most respected ranking in the Franchising world

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Link Staffing, a leading Houston Staffing Firm, has ranked on 2016's top Franchise Businesses on Franchise Times. The list uses a search and ranking tool based on System Sales and locations, to annually identify the top 200+ largest Franchise systems in the United States, as well as the next 300 systems for a total of 500.

LINK Staffing was formed in 1980 by Bill and Karen Pitts (ASA Leadership Hall of Fame Winner) as an industrial staffing only employment agency. Bill and Karen started LINK Staffing with the goal of becoming one of the top staffing agencies in Houston and beyond. The company was designed to be a flexible staffing business where employees and clients could be truly valued. Today, with 41 locations serving 11 states, LINK's mission is to get every client to be their advocate.

