LinkedIn and DataSift Join Forces to Provide Data-Driven Marketers with Advanced Insights into the World's Largest Online Professional Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - DataSift today announced a strategic partnership with LinkedIn and unveiled PYLON for LinkedIn Engagement Insights to provide marketers around the globe with advanced insights into the activities and interests of over 467 million professionals.

LinkedIn Engagement Insights is a privacy-first analytics offering from DataSift that equips marketers with an in-depth understanding of key audiences, their interests and engagement with content, and how they interact with brands on LinkedIn. With these insights, marketers can inform and optimize advertising planning and measurement, brand building activities, and content marketing on LinkedIn. DataSift's approach to data processing provides an environment that allows for results to be aggregated, giving marketers audience-level insights while respecting LinkedIn members' privacy and preventing private member data from being collected or viewed.

Fully customizable and adaptable for a variety of use cases, LinkedIn Engagement Insights allows marketers and agencies to improve the use of the LinkedIn platform:

Discover new audiences for brands and products - Research the behavior of high value audiences on LinkedIn and validate assumptions. Confirm audience segments by analyzing the job titles, locations, and skills of audiences who are engaging with relevant content on the network. New audience segments can also be identified based on their engagement with content that intersects with a brand's existing audience.





Learn what content works best with audiences - Gain a greater understanding of what topics, types of content and creative resonates most with key audiences. Use content insights to better shape and inform content marketing strategies on LinkedIn, create more compelling content for target audiences and more effectively measure success on LinkedIn.





Benchmark brands against the competition - Analyze brand sentiment and understand how audiences engage with their brand, products or services on LinkedIn relative to industry competitors and peers.





"Being able to make data-driven decisions is vital for us to increase the reach and success of our clients' campaigns on LinkedIn. So, we were very interested in getting more data from LinkedIn, an extremely valuable and solid source of information for advertisers," said Eleonore Laubier, Business Integration Lead at Publicis Media. "We started using LinkedIn Engagement Insights with UBS, one of our biggest global clients, and were so impressed by the results that we've started integrating it into our Connected Intelligence tool for all of our clients. We now have a more in-depth understanding of our clients' target audiences and can use the data to optimize campaigns on LinkedIn, as well as create and target custom audiences. It has also enabled us to identify the audiences generating the highest engagement and interest around our clients' industries and key topics, and surface related trends that clients can capitalize on."

"Partnering with DataSift will enable LinkedIn to provide access to better data-driven insights so that marketers and agencies can improve engagement with their target audiences and deliver positive ROI on LinkedIn -- all in a way that respects member privacy," said Russell Glass, VP of Products at LinkedIn. "LinkedIn Engagement Insights is a major milestone in our efforts to empower marketers to make more informed media planning decisions that can help them be more successful on our platform."

LinkedIn Engagement Insights is powered by DataSift's PYLON technology, which processes LinkedIn's live newsfeed of published content and the engagement surrounding it (clicks, impressions, shares, likes, comments.) PYLON for LinkedIn Engagement Insights then applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) to understand the text within posts and articles, identifying the topics, companies, and products mentioned. The advanced analytics allows marketers to perform multidimensional analysis across audience and engagement data and unlock valuable, actionable insights.

"Until now, there has been very little data available for gaining insights on content for professionals," said Benjamin Borch, Managing Director at Motley, part of the Dentsu Aegis Network. "LinkedIn Engagement Insights changes this, providing us with a deeper understanding of the content and topics that are trending with different audiences. There is a limited amount of content that people can consume and our clients are now battling with news sites, as well as their competitors, to capture people's attention. Having visibility into the content that resonates with professionals enables our clients to produce impactful, high-quality content that engages their audience and this is invaluable."

"LinkedIn Engagement Insights will open up powerful new ways for our clients to plan, design and deliver their advertising campaigns on LinkedIn," said Jamie Tedford, Founder and CEO, Brand Networks. "They will have the ability to discover valuable information in real-time and rapidly apply it to active campaigns to achieve the best possible results. LinkedIn Engagement Insights promises to create a new high-water mark when it comes to actionable insights for social advertising."

"Our partnership with LinkedIn highlights the future of the intersection between data-driven marketing and human data intelligence," explains Tim Barker, CEO, DataSift. "LinkedIn Engagement Insights fundamentally re-invents marketers' campaign planning and delivery, providing access to rich audience, content and engagement data. We're looking forward to working with LinkedIn on advancing the use of privacy-first data to inform marketing decisions on LinkedIn."

LinkedIn Engagement Insights is available today from DataSift as an API, enabling the broad ecosystem of agencies, adtechs and martechs to integrate LinkedIn Engagement Insights into the tools that marketers use every day.

About DataSift

DataSift is the leader in Human Data Intelligence. Every day, DataSift transforms billions of items of human-created data into business intelligence. DataSift's privacy-first PYLON platform extracts actionable intelligence without compromising consumer trust. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, DataSift has operations in New York, Reading and London, UK, and Canada. DataSift's powers an ecosystem of developers that deliver solutions for agencies, application builders, and brands. More information can be found at datasift.com.