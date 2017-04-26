Lion Biotechnologies Announces New Manufacturing Services Agreement with PharmaCell

Collaboration Will Establish Overseas Capacity for Making TIL Product

SAN CARLOS, CA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ : LBIO), a biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte technology (TIL), today announced that it has entered into a new three-year Manufacturing Services Agreement and related statements of work with PharmaCell B.V. (PharmaCell), a contract manufacturing services company based in the Netherlands, to manufacture the Company's autologous cell therapy products. PharmaCell will manufacture TIL products for Lion in its clinical and commercial facility in Geleen, the Netherlands.

"As we look to expand our manufacturing capabilities and offer TIL products to patients globally, it is important to partner with manufacturing leaders around the world. We are pleased to be working with PharmaCell, an expert organization in manufacturing clinical and commercial stage cell therapies in Europe," said Maria Fardis, PhD, MBA, Lion Biotechnologies President and Chief Executive Officer. "Specifically this collaboration will result in a substantial increase in our worldwide TIL manufacturing capacity, especially as we expand our clinical trial program in Europe."

Alexander Vos, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaCell commented, "Since 2005, PharmaCell has been focused on becoming the leading provider of cell therapy manufacturing services in Europe. We are pleased to be working with Lion in advancing TIL therapy for patients."

About Lion Biotechnologies, Inc.

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cancer immunotherapy products for the treatment of various cancers. The Company's lead product candidate is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) being investigated for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma, metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and metastatic cervical carcinoma. For more information, please visit http://www.lionbio.com.

