Lion Biotechnologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results on Monday, May 1, 2017

SAN CARLOS, CA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ : LBIO), a biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 1, 2017. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 5:00 p.m. ET.

About Lion Biotechnologies, Inc.

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cancer immunotherapy products for the treatment of various cancers. The Company's lead product candidate is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. TIL therapy is also being evaluated in clinical trials at the National Cancer Institute, MD Anderson and Moffitt Cancer Center. For more information, please visit http://www.lionbio.com.