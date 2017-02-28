Lion Biotechnologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial and Operating Results on Tuesday, March 7, 2017

SAN CARLOS, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ : LBIO), a biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 4:30 p.m. ET.

In order to participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-646-4465 (domestic) or 1-615-247-0257 (international). The live webcast can be accessed under "News / Events" in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://ir.lbio.com/ or you may use the link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/zbgfaa8j.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the call on March 7, 2017 until 4:30 p.m. ET on March 17, 2017. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and reference the access code 75631507. The archived webcast will be available for thirty days in the Investors section of Lion Biotechnologies' website at http://www.lbio.com.

About Lion Biotechnologies, Inc.

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cancer immunotherapy products for the treatment of various cancers. The Company's lead product candidate is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. TIL therapy is also being evaluated in clinical trials at the National Cancer Institute and Moffitt Cancer Center. For more information, please visit http://www.lionbio.com.