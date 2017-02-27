Lion Biotechnologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

SAN CARLOS, CA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ : LBIO), a biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology, announced today that company management will present a corporate update at two investor conferences in March:

Cowen and Company 37th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 4:40 p.m. ET

in Boston, MA on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 4:40 p.m. ET 29th Annual ROTH Conference in Orange County, CA on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. PT

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available by visiting the Investors section of Lion Biotechnologies' website at http://ir.lbio.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on Lion Biotechnologies' website for 30 days following the presentations.

About Lion Biotechnologies, Inc.

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cancer immunotherapy products for the treatment of various cancers. The Company's lead product candidate is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. TIL therapy is also being evaluated in clinical trials at the National Cancer Institute and Moffitt Cancer Center. For more information, please visit http://www.lionbio.com.