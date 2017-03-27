Lions Gate Metals Inc. Announces Engagement of Two Leading Canadian Full-Service Investment Dealers as Exclusive Financial Advisors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Lions Gate Metals Inc. ("Lions Gate" or the "Company") (CSE:LGM)(CSE:LGM.CN) is pleased to announce that it has retained two leading Canadian independent broker-dealers as its exclusive financial advisors, who have been mandated to evaluate potential strategic transactions for the Company.

"We are excited to bring aboard committed financial advisors to Lions Gate as we continue to strategically position the Company to capitalize on a key mining opportunity that leverages the exceptional management strength, operational expertise, and relationships of the founding shareholders."

On Behalf of the Board,

Ian Harris

Director