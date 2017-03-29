Liquipel Launches "AquaGuard," The Thinnest Waterproof Case for iPhones That Comes With The First Ever "Replacement Guarantee," Now Available in Sam's Club Locations Nationwide

Patent pending Anti-Glare, Impact and Waterproof Case Works Twenty-Six Feet Under Water and Comes with a Phone Replacement Guarantee

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Liquipel (www.liquipel.com) today announced AquaGuard, the thinnest waterproof case designed with a patent pending anti-glare and impact resistant screen and case. AquaGuard is now available in Sam's Club locations across the U.S. for just $59.88. Liquipel AquaGuard provides full 360° protection. The AquaGuard protection pack includes a one-year long warranty that guarantees full device replacement in the event that your phone is damaged while protected by Liquipel's AquaGuard product. The case possesses superior waterproof technology that enables a customer's phone to submerge as low as 26 feet deep under water. The phone replacement guarantee assures customers that in the event water damage takes place while their phone is protected using Liquipel AquaGuard, Liquipel will replace the device.

"The best part about the Liquipel AquaGuard product is that it allows you to use your phone freely in or around water without fear of potential damage. Our customers have nothing to lose because if any damage or breakage takes place, we will replace your device. Whether your device is submerged on accident or on purpose, we have a case that protects without sacrificing style or usability. We believe this is the best waterproof case available on the market today," said Sam Winkler, Liquipel CEO.

Liquipel AquaGuard is available for smartphone devices including iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and the iPhone 7 Plus. As a company, Liquipel stands behind their products putting their money where their mouth is offering a replacement guarantee to back up the technology.

For more information, please visit: https://liquipel.com/.

About Liquipel:

Liquipel brings together patented and proprietary technologies, creating 360° device protection for mobile devices and other electronics. Liquipel Watersafe™ is an award-winning process that uses nanotechnology to protect smart phones and other devices from accidental exposure to liquids. SKINS® by Liquipel is a screen protection technology that prevents broken screens by utilizing a unique Nano-Shock™ technology to provide protection for mobile devices against severe impacts and drops. Since its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2012, Liquipel Watersafe™ has won an Edison Award, a FierceWireless Fierce 15 Award, and was named by Popular Science as the Grand Award Winner in the Gadgets Category for the magazine's "Best of What's New" issue. It also has been included in Entrepreneur Magazine's "100 Brilliant Companies" list. The Liquipel brand incorporates aggressive pull-through marketing campaigns utilizing key celebrity partners, such as Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki and Nyjah Huston, to maintain a fresh, exciting brand image.

For more information, please visit Liquipel's website.