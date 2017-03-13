Liquipel SafeGuard to Retail in Sam's Club and WalMart Stores, Providing Guaranteed Protection for Smart Devices Including iPhone 7 and Tablets

360 Degree Drop Protection Cases and Screens for Phones and Tablets Available at Affordable Prices with Money Back Guarantee

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Liquipel (www.liquipel.com) today announced its SafeGuard Protection Pack will begin retailing in Sam's Club and WalMart stores across the nation, offering guaranteed protection for smart devices including the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Liquipel's market-leading Nano-Shock Impact Screen Protector provides superior protection against cracks and scratches, while its sleek ArmorTek case design provides the safety of a bulky case without the thickness. Backed by a year-long warranty, Liquipel provides cutting-edge technology packaged together at an affordable price point.

Available today at Sam's Club stores across the nation, Liquipel SafeGuard provides full 360° protection with its ArmorTek case and Nano-Shock Impact Screen, which survived a 35-foot drop test. The SafeGuard bundle is protected by a 12-month warranty, providing up to $150 to replace your case and screen with no deductible. Liquipel SafeGuard will be offered at the exclusive price of $29.88 at Sam's Club, below the online retail price of $39.99.

Liquipel SafeGuard Light is also now available at WalMart, catering to consumers who want to protect their phone but maintain its original aesthetic. SafeGuard Light provides the Nano-Shock Impact Screen Protection plus a 12-month warranty, providing up to $100 to replace your screen with no deductible. Liquipel SafeGuard Light will be offered for $19.88 at WalMart stores.

"Normally, consumers would make two separate purchases -- a protective technology for the device and then separately they would purchase insurance, which depending on the device, could easily add up to over $250.00," said Sam Winkler, CEO of Liquipel. "Liquipel SafeGuard offers a superior and stylish protective technology including insurance at much lower price points. Our successful retail partnerships and continued product expansion into more retail outlets around the United States, will give us an opportunity to reach our increasing customer base, which is looking for quality, style and device protection value."

Liquipel SafeGuard is available for smartphone devices including iPhone 5, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy S7 plus select tablet devices.

For more information, please visit: https://liquipel.com

About Liquipel:

Liquipel brings together patented and proprietary technologies, creating 360° device protection for mobile devices and other electronics. Liquipel Watersafe™ is an award-winning process that uses nanotechnology to protect smart phones and other devices from accidental exposure to liquids. SKINS® by Liquipel is a screen protection technology that prevents broken screens by utilizing a unique Nano-Shock™ technology to provide protection for mobile devices against severe impacts and drops. Since its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2012, Liquipel Watersafe™ has won an Edison Award, a FierceWireless Fierce 15 Award, and was named by Popular Science as the Grand Award Winner in the Gadgets Category for the magazine's "Best of What's New" issue. It also has been included in Entrepreneur Magazine's "100 Brilliant Companies" list. The Liquipel brand incorporates aggressive pull-through marketing campaigns utilizing key celebrity partners, such as Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki and Nyjah Huston, to maintain a fresh, exciting brand image.

For more information, please visit Liquipel's website.