Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Results Conference Call

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX:LIQ) will conduct a conference call on March 8, 2017, following its previously released financial results, for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. The details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 Time: 7:30 a.m. MT Participants: Stephen Bebis, President and CEO Matthew Rudd, Senior Vice President and CFO Local Access Number: 416-340-2216 Toll-Free Access: 1-800-273-9672

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until March 14, 2017, by dialling: 905-694-9451 or Toll-Free Access: 1-800-408-3053. The required Passcode is: 9790217.

About Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. is a publicly traded corporation that indirectly operates 253 retail liquor stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, Kentucky, New Jersey and Connecticut. Liquor Stores' retail brands include: Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond in Alberta (179 stores); Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn in British Columbia (34 stores); Brown Jug in Alaska (22 stores); Liquor Barn "The Ultimate Party Source" and Liquor Barn Express in Kentucky (15 stores); Joe Canal's Discount Liquor Outlet in New Jersey (2 stores), and LQR MKT in Connecticut (one store). The Corporation's common shares and convertible subordinated debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "LIQ", "LIQ.DB.A" and "LIQ.DB.B", respectively.

Additional information about Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. is available at www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.liquorstoresna.com.