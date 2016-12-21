Lisa Dawn Miller Teams up With Her Children, 16-Year-Old Oliver Richman and 10-Year-Old, Ashleigh Hackett in 'Everyone's A Kid At Christmas Time,' Written by Her Parents Ron and Aurora Miller Remaking the Stevie Wonder Classic

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - December 21, 2016) - Honoring her mother, composer Aurora Miller, who passed away earlier this year, singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller remakes the Stevie Wonder classic holiday hit, "Everyone's A Kid At Christmas Time," written by her mother and her father, legendary songwriter Ron Miller. Lisa teams up with both of her children, 16-year-old actor/singer Oliver Richman and 10-year-old dancer/singer Ashleigh Hackett, for the first time in the new holiday release and music video.

The song, now available on iTunes and YouTube, was originally recorded by Stevie Wonder in the 1960's and appeared on "Christmas in the City," and was a featured bonus track on the 2003 release, "The Best of Stevie Wonder - The Christmas Collection: 20th Century Masters." The video can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7UZpk-ZElM.

"It's always hard losing a parent. I wanted to do something special for my mom this holiday season." Miller said. "I think recording her music for a new generation is the best way to honor her, especially with this song which is about the child in all of us -- something my mom taught everyone who knew her. My partner, Mark Matson, came up with the idea of reimagining the song and I'm thrilled we could release it this holiday season, and I'm mostly grateful that I got to record it with my children, who mom loved more than life itself. Like me, they love and miss her so much," Miller continued. "I pulled some vintage footage from the Miller Christmas archives because some of my favorite lifetime memories are the Christmases I shared with my parents. They always made it magical for me and my sister, Angel. I've carried on the tradition of family, love and togetherness with my children -- I learned to love from my parents. It's something that stays with you forever."

Aurora Miller played the role of "Tuptim" in the Chicago production of "The King & I" and co-starred in "Avant-Garde," a musical revue she wrote with Ron Miller, whom she co-wrote numerous songs with as a signed artist to Motown Records. Her compositions include, "The Miracles of Christmas," by Stevie Wonder and "Green Grow the Lilacs," by Diana Ross and the Supremes.

Ron Miller's hits include standards such as, "For Once in My Life," "Touch Me in the Morning," "Heaven Help Us All," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "A Place in the Sun," "I've Never Been to Me," "If I Could," and "Someday at Christmas."

At just 10 years old, Oliver Richman was personally invited by Stevie Wonder to share the stage with him at the Nokia Theatre L.A. where the young singer performed "One Little Christmas Tree" to a standing ovation from over 7,500 people. Richman has released several recordings including, "For Once in My Life - The 50th Anniversary Release," "Count On Me," "Believe," "Mad World," and recently for the holidays, "Celebrate Me Home."

Lisa's daughter, 10-year-old Ashleigh Hackett (granddaughter of legendary comedian Buddy Hackett), recently released her third recording and music video, "Slay." In 2014, Ashleigh made her singing and dancing debut with "Let's Go," which she followed up with "Can You Feel It" and she headlined at the Charleston Kids Fair. She is a recurring guest star in the hit musical, "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show," in which she portrays a young dancer who shares the stage alongside the character of "Sammy Davis, Jr." Hackett toured throughout the country with the holiday version of the hit show to rave reviews.

Lisa produces and stars in "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" (with her husband and co-star, Sandy Hackett). She is a songwriter and singer having recently released two original EPs, "Hello You" and "My Turn Begins Today." For the holidays, Miller wrote, "It's Christmas" and "My Favorite Time of Year" with her longtime writing and producing partner, Mark Matson. Both songs debuted in "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Christmas" in performing arts centers across the country. Lisa wrote the new musical comedy, "Mandropause," along with Hackett and Matson. The show is set to premiere in 2017. She is currently developing a musical about her father, entitled "For Once in My Life."

Hackett and Matson lent their singing talents on "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time," singing background vocals on the track.

For the latest on Lisa Dawn Miller, visit her website, www.LisaDawnMiller.com, and find her on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

For more on Oliver Richman, visit www.OliverRichman.com, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

For more on Ashleigh Hackett, visit www.AshleighHackett.com and follow her on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/21/11G125822/Images/cover_art_everyones_a_kid_at_christmastime_final-12365b5eb61cbea187ebfe625eec154b.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7UZpk-ZElM