PORTLAND, ME--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Bilingual contact center ListenTrust and one of its sales agents have each been chosen as finalists in two separate categories for the 11th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

ListenTrust was chosen as a finalist for Contact Center of the Year, nominated based on its successful year of increased growth in categories such as English customer service and inbound direct response. The achievements detailed in the nomination show that ListenTrust demonstrated to its clients the benefits of combining an inbound sales solution with a revenue generating customer service approach, two distinct strategies that help its clients accomplish their goals and maximize revenue.

"After going through a rebrand in early 2016, ListenTrust has successfully catapulted its reputation into the new categories we serve," said Craig Handley, CEO and co-founder of ListenTrust. "With our new service offerings in English and expansion in our Spanish-language agent services, we now have a strengthened focus on customer service and sales strategies that help our customers see big results and help us acquire new, long-term client campaigns."

Sales Agent, Carlos Ortega, was chosen as a finalist for Sales Representative of the Year. Both ListenTrust and Ortega will ultimately receive the Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award during a ceremony held on February 24, 2017.

"Not only has ListenTrust taught me how to be the best at sales, it has also taught me to pursue my dreams and to give a purpose to everything I do," said Ortega. "Little by little, I have acquired skills that helped me achieve my goals and I am very excited to know that my hard work and dedication has paid off. I look forward to attending the award ceremony to represent and support the great company I work for."

Colleagues nominated Ortega based on his improved sales performance between 2015 and 2016. Although he had nearly the same number of calls each year, Ortega increased his sales by 44%, increased his conversion from 51% to 64%, and increased his upsell percentage from 79% to 90%.

Over 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes were evaluated in this year's Stevie Awards competition, which saw an increase in nominations by 10% over 2016. The final results will be announced during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About ListenTrust

ListenTrust is the leading bilingual contact center for English and Spanish agent services with a focus on strengthening the person-to-person connection to improve a customer's experience with a client's brand. Headquartered in Portland, Maine and operating in Mexico, the company employs over 800 agents and provides businesses with contact center services to reach consumers in the United States, Mexico and other countries in Latin America.

ListenTrust offers clients a broad range of services, including inbound and outbound sales, nonprofit fundraising, customer service and lead generation, whether by phone, email, chat or text. Additionally, ListenTrust provides campaign planning, script development and production services in both English and Spanish. With a focus on measurement, training and sales psychology, ListenTrust creates positive interactions with its clients and their customers to maximize revenue and convert them into brand advocates. For more information, please visit ListenTrust.com.