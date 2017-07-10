ListenTrust Wins Gold for Best Contact Center and Best Contact Center Sales Professional at the 2017 Best Practices Conference & Awards for Top Ranking Performers in the Contact Center World

Bilingual Contact Center Awarded Two Gold Medals at Event Hosted by Contact Center World

PORTLAND, ME--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Leading bilingual contact center, ListenTrust, was awarded two Gold medals at the Best Practices Conference & Awards for Top Ranking Performers hosted by Contact Center World, the global association for Contact Center and Customer Engagement Best Practices.

ListenTrust was recognized as Best Contact Center, and sales agent Guadalupe Felix was recognized as Best Contact Center Sales Professional. The company and agent were chosen as finalists in March 2017 and prepared presentations about their best practices, which were presented during the conference that took place June 20-23, 2017.

The submission process for Best Contact Center considered the ways ListenTrust operates internally to train and motivate employees, maintains consistency with company practices and culture, manages calls and agents, and evaluates the success of employees and client campaigns.

For the Best Contact Center Sales Professional award, sales agent Guadalupe Felix submitted the unique strategies and tactics she uses when taking inbound calls. Over the past year, Felix increased her sales metrics over 44%, showing how she uses every call as a chance to convert a sale. Her current rate of conversion is nearly 60%.

"The past year has been an eventful journey which we conquered successfully and profitably," said Randall Anderson, Chief Operations Officer at ListenTrust. "We are so grateful to have been recognized by our industry peers, and we are very excited that our passionate and dedicated employee, Guadalupe Felix, was recognized for, and able to share her tips of the trade. We hope to inspire other members of this industry by sharing best practices that have helped us maintain success throughout our 11 years in business."

ListenTrust previously won four separate medals at the 2015 Best Practices Conference. The company won Gold for Best Community Spirit; employee Andres Martinez won Bronze for Best Contact Center Executive/Director; employee Sergio Cordova won Silver for Best Contact Center Operational Manager; and Abraham Galaviz won Gold for Best Contact Center Sales Professional.

As 2017 Gold medal winners, ListenTrust and Guadalupe Felix are also eligible to compete for a second time against the various Gold medal winners from the other regions where the conference takes place, including Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

About ContactCenterWorld.com

ContactCenterWorld.com, established in 1999, is the Global Association for Contact Center and Customer Engagement Best Practices. The association has a truly global footprint (members in over 200 countries) and supports 186,000 personal members from enterprises of all sizes with ideas, information and opportunities including best practice awards, conferences and certification programs.

About ListenTrust

ListenTrust is the leading bilingual contact center for English and Spanish agent services with a focus on strengthening the person-to-person connection to improve a customer's experience with a client's brand. Headquartered in Portland, Maine and operating in Mexico, the company employs over 800 agents and provides businesses with contact center services to reach consumers in the United States, Mexico and other countries in Latin America.

ListenTrust offers clients a broad range of services, including inbound and outbound sales, nonprofit fundraising, customer service and lead generation, whether by phone, email, chat or text. Additionally, ListenTrust provides campaign planning, script development and production services in both English and Spanish. With a focus on measurement, training and sales psychology, ListenTrust creates positive interactions with its clients and their customers to maximize revenue and convert them into brand advocates. For more information, please visit ListenTrust.com.