Lithia Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

Fourth quarter 2016 net income per diluted share increased 13% to $2.03 from $1.80 for 2015. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 7% to $1.86 from $1.74 for 2015. Fourth quarter 2016 net income increased 8% to $51.3 million from $47.7 million for 2015. Adjusted net income increased 2% to $46.9 million from $46.1 million for 2015.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the fourth quarter 2016 adjusted results exclude a $0.17 non-core benefit related to an equity investment, an indemnified legal reserve and a tax attribute. The fourth quarter 2015 adjusted results exclude a $0.06 net non-core benefit related to an equity investment offset by an asset impairment.

Fourth quarter 2016 revenue increased 15% to $2.3 billion from $2.0 billion in 2015.

Fourth Quarter-over-Quarter Operating Highlights:

Total same store sales increased 5%

New vehicle same store sales increased 4%

Used vehicle retail same store sales increased 11%

Service, body and parts same store sales increased 7%

Same store F&I per unit increased $108 to $1,295

Adjusted SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit was 70.1%

2016 net income per diluted share increased 12% to $7.72 from $6.91 for 2015. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 6% to $7.42 from $7.02 for 2015. 2016 net income increased 8% to $197.1 million from $183.0 million for 2015. 2016 adjusted net income increased 2% to $189.5 million from $186.0 million for 2015.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2016 adjusted results exclude a $0.30 net non-core benefit related to an equity investment, a disposal gain and a tax attribute offset by an indemnified legal reserve. The 2015 adjusted results exclude a $0.11 net non-core charge from an asset impairment and a transition agreement offset by an equity investment and a disposal gain.

Full year 2016 revenue increased 10% to $8.7 billion from $7.9 billion in 2015.

Full Year-over-Year Operating Highlights:

Total same store sales increased 5%

New vehicle same store sales increased 3%

Used vehicle retail same store sales increased 11%

Service, body and parts same store sales increased 9%

Same store F&I per unit increased $94 to $1,291

Adjusted SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit was 68.9%

Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO, said, "We increased same store sales in all core business lines, including double digit growth in used vehicle sales and record performance in F&I. Our store leaders remain focused on capturing incremental used vehicle sales and driving additional service work. 60 locations attained record profitability in 2016, while significant opportunities remain in the roughly 90 stores that did not achieve record performance this year. We will continue to target gaining market share and controlling costs to improve store performance in 2017 and beyond."

Corporate Development

In 2016, we completed the acquisition of 15 stores: a Ford store in Honolulu, Hawaii; the Carbone Auto Group, a nine store platform based in New York and Vermont; a Subaru store in Riverside, California; a Toyota store in Milford, Massachusetts; a Ford store in Thousand Oaks, California; a Ford store in Casper, Wyoming and an Audi store in Calabasas, California. We also opened a Volkswagen store in Freehold, New Jersey. These stores are expected to add over $1.1 billion in annual revenues.

Commenting on the acquired stores, Bryan DeBoer said, "Our entrepreneurial culture allows our team to rapidly grow our store base through accretive acquisitions. Since 2010, when we completed our first acquisitions after the great recession, we have increased our store count from 85 locations to 154, and grown our revenue nearly four hundred percent, from $1.8 billion to $8.7 billion. During this time, we have diversified our brand mix, added metropolitan locations from coast to coast, and maintained our sector low leverage ratio. We remain optimistic that significant acquisition opportunities remain across the United States, and will continue to seek accretive purchases."

Balance Sheet Update

We ended the fourth quarter with approximately $50 million in cash and $138 million in availability under our credit facilities. Additionally, approximately $225 million of our operating real estate is currently unfinanced, which we estimate could provide $168 million in capital, for total potential liquidity of $356 million.

Dividend Payment and Share Repurchase

Our Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.25 per share related to fourth quarter 2016 financial results. We expect to pay the dividend on March 24, 2017 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2017.

In the fourth quarter 2016, we repurchased 47,250 shares at a weighted average price of $91.68 per share. In 2016, we deployed $113 million to repurchase 6% of our outstanding float or 1.4 million shares at a weighted average price of $80.24. Approximately $193 million remains available under our existing repurchase authorization.

2017 Earnings Guidance

We project 2017 full year earnings of $8.00 to $8.30 per diluted share. This projection is based on the following annual assumptions:

Total revenue of $9.2 to $9.4 billion

New vehicle same store sales increasing 1.5%

New vehicle gross margin of 5.5% to 5.7%

Used vehicle same store sales increasing 5.5%

Used vehicle gross margin of 11.5% to 11.7%

Service body and parts same store sales increasing 5.0%

Service body and parts gross margin of 48.2% to 48.4%

Finance and insurance gross profit of $1,270 to $1,295 per unit

Tax rate of 39.5%

Average diluted shares outstanding of 25.3 million

These projections exclude the impact of future acquisitions, dispositions and non-core items. Actual results may be affected by items described under Forward-Looking Statements below.

Lithia Motors, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) Three months ended % December 31, Increase Increase 2016 2015 (Decrease) (Decrease) Revenues: New vehicle retail $ 1,335,833 $ 1,167,893 $ 167,940 14.4 % Used vehicle retail 559,693 469,399 90,294 19.2 Used vehicle wholesale 69,485 63,054 6,431 10.2 Finance and insurance 84,532 69,318 15,214 21.9 Service, body and parts 228,417 193,024 35,393 18.3 Fleet and other 14,030 30,594 (16,564 ) (54.1 ) Total revenues 2,291,990 1,993,282 298,708 15.0 % Cost of sales: New vehicle retail 1,261,892 1,095,796 166,096 15.2 Used vehicle retail 496,320 412,572 83,748 20.3 Used vehicle wholesale 69,406 62,744 6,662 10.6 Service, body and parts 117,194 98,241 18,953 19.3 Fleet and other 12,342 30,506 (18,164 ) (59.5 ) Total cost of sales 1,957,154 1,699,859 257,295 15.1 Gross profit 334,836 293,423 41,413 14.1 % Asset impairments 3,498 5,733 (2,235 ) (39.0 ) SG&A expense 236,824 200,219 36,605 18.3 Depreciation and amortization 12,997 11,056 1,941 17.6 Income from operations 81,517 76,415 5,102 6.7 % Floor plan interest expense (7,227 ) (5,279 ) 1,948 36.9 Other interest expense (6,599 ) (4,791 ) 1,808 37.7 Other (expense) income, net (1,569 ) 25 1,594 NM Income before income taxes 66,122 66,370 (248 ) (0.4 )% Income tax expense (14,803 ) (18,638 ) (3,835 ) (20.6 ) Income tax rate 22.4 % 28.1 % Net income $ 51,319 $ 47,732 $ 3,587 7.5 % Diluted net income per share: Net income per share $ 2.03 $ 1.80 $ 0.23 12.8 % Diluted shares outstanding 25,294 26,462 (1,168 ) (4.4 )%

NM - not meaningful

Lithia Motors, Inc. Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited) Three months ended % December 31, Increase Increase 2016 2015 (Decrease) (Decrease) Gross margin New vehicle retail 5.5 % 6.2 % (70 )bps Used vehicle retail 11.3 12.1 (80 ) Used vehicle wholesale 0.1 0.5 (40 ) Finance and insurance 100.0 100.0 - Service, body and parts 48.7 49.1 (40 ) Fleet and other 12.0 0.3 1,170 Gross profit margin 14.6 14.7 (10 ) Unit sales New vehicle retail 38,547 34,350 4,197 12.2 % Used vehicle retail 28,715 24,010 4,705 19.6 Total retail units sold 67,262 58,360 8,902 15.3 Used vehicle wholesale 10,475 9,345 1,130 12.1 Average selling price New vehicle retail $ 34,655 $ 34,000 $ 655 1.9 % Used vehicle retail 19,491 19,550 (59 ) (0.3 ) Used vehicle wholesale 6,633 6,747 (114 ) (1.7 ) Average gross profit per unit New vehicle retail $ 1,918 $ 2,099 $ (181 ) (8.6 )% Used vehicle retail 2,207 2,367 (160 ) (6.8 ) Used vehicle wholesale 8 33 (25 ) (75.8 ) Finance and insurance 1,257 1,188 69 5.8 Total vehicle(1) 3,299 3,402 (103 ) (3.0 ) Revenue mix New vehicle retail 58.3 % 58.6 % Used vehicle retail 24.4 23.5 Used vehicle wholesale 3.0 3.2 Finance and insurance, net 3.7 3.5 Service, body and parts 10.0 9.7 Fleet and other 0.6 1.5

Adjusted As reported Three months ended

December 31, Three months ended

December 31, Other metrics 2016 2015 2016 2015 SG&A as a % of revenue 10.2 % 10.0 % 10.3 % 10.0 % SG&A as a % of gross profit 70.1 68.2 70.7 68.2 Operating profit as a % of revenue 3.8 4.1 3.6 3.8 Operating profit as a % of gross profit 26.0 28.0 24.3 26.0 Pretax margin 3.2 3.7 2.9 3.3 Net profit margin 2.0 2.3 2.2 2.4

(1) - includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

Lithia Motors, Inc. Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Increase %

Increase 2016 2015 (Decrease) (Decrease) Revenues New vehicle retail $ 1,212,572 $ 1,164,172 $ 48,400 4.2 % Used vehicle retail 519,369 466,604 52,765 11.3 Used vehicle wholesale 60,835 62,828 (1,993 ) (3.2 ) Finance and insurance 79,169 69,033 10,136 14.7 Service, body and parts 205,110 191,858 13,252 6.9 Fleet and other 9,422 30,591 (21,169 ) (69.2 ) Total revenues $ 2,086,477 $ 1,985,086 $ 101,391 5.1 Gross profit New vehicle retail $ 67,093 $ 71,826 $ (4,733 ) (6.6 )% Used vehicle retail 58,701 56,589 2,112 3.7 Used vehicle wholesale 115 339 (224 ) (66.1 ) Finance and insurance 79,169 69,033 10,136 14.7 Service, body and parts 101,294 94,243 7,051 7.5 Fleet and other 1,626 86 1,540 1,790.7 Total gross profit $ 307,998 $ 292,116 $ 15,882 5.4 Gross margin New vehicle retail 5.5 % 6.2 % (70 )bps Used vehicle retail 11.3 12.1 (80 ) Used vehicle wholesale 0.2 0.5 (30 ) Finance and insurance 100.0 100.0 - Service, body and parts 49.4 49.1 30 Fleet and other 17.3 0.3 1,700 Gross profit margin 14.8 14.7 10 Unit sales New vehicle retail 34,855 34,259 596 1.7 % Used vehicle retail 26,288 23,883 2,405 10.1 Total retail units sold 61,143 58,142 3,001 5.2 Used vehicle wholesale 9,134 9,316 (182 ) (2.0 ) Average selling price New vehicle retail $ 34,789 $ 33,981 $ 808 2.4 % Used vehicle retail 19,757 19,537 220 1.1 Used vehicle wholesale 6,660 6,744 (84 ) (1.2 ) Average gross profit per unit New vehicle retail $ 1,925 $ 2,097 $ (172 ) (8.2 )% Used vehicle retail 2,233 2,369 (136 ) (5.7 ) Used vehicle wholesale 13 36 (23 ) (63.9 ) Finance and insurance 1,295 1,187 108 9.1 Total vehicle(1) 3,354 3,402 (48 ) (1.4 )

(1) - includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

Lithia Motors, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data)



Twelve months ended

December 31,

Increase



%

Increase

2016 2015 (Decrease) (Decrease) Revenues: New vehicle retail $ 4,938,436 $ 4,552,301 $ 386,135 8.5 % Used vehicle retail 2,226,951 1,927,016 299,935 15.6 Used vehicle wholesale 276,616 261,530 15,086 5.8 Finance and insurance 330,922 283,018 47,904 16.9 Service, body and parts 844,505 738,990 105,515 14.3 Fleet and other 60,727 101,397 (40,670 ) (40.1 ) Total revenues 8,678,157 7,864,252 813,905 10.3 % Cost of sales: New vehicle retail 4,649,024 4,271,931 377,093 8.8 Used vehicle retail 1,963,267 1,685,767 277,500 16.5 Used vehicle wholesale 272,303 257,073 15,230 5.9 Service, body and parts 434,222 375,069 59,153 15.8 Fleet and other 58,026 98,778 (40,752 ) (41.3 ) Total cost of sales 7,376,842 6,688,618 688,224 10.3 Gross profit 1,301,315 1,175,634 125,681 10.7 Asset impairments 13,992 20,124 (6,132 ) (30.5 ) SG&A expense 899,590 811,175 88,415 10.9 Depreciation and amortization 49,369 41,600 7,769 18.7 Income from operations 338,364 302,735 35,629 11.8 Floor plan interest expense (25,531 ) (19,534 ) 5,997 30.7 Other interest expense (23,207 ) (19,491 ) 3,716 19.1 Other expense, net (6,103 ) (1,006 ) 5,097 NM Income before income taxes 283,523 262,704 20,819 7.9 Income tax expense (86,465 ) (79,705 ) 6,760 8.5 Income tax rate 30.5 % 30.3 % Net income $ 197,058 $ 182,999 $ 14,059 7.7 % Diluted net income per share: Net income per share $ 7.72 $ 6.91 $ 0.81 11.7 % Diluted shares outstanding 25,521 26,490 (969 ) (3.7 )%

NM - not meaningful

Lithia Motors, Inc. Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)



Twelve months ended

December 31,

Increase



%

Increase

2016 2015 (Decrease) (Decrease) Gross margin New vehicle retail 5.9 % 6.2 % (30 )bps Used vehicle retail 11.8 12.5 (70 ) Used vehicle wholesale 1.6 1.7 (10 ) Finance and insurance 100.0 100.0 - Service, body and parts 48.6 49.2 (60 ) Fleet and other 4.4 2.6 180 Gross profit margin 15.0 14.9 10 Unit sales New vehicle retail 145,772 137,486 8,286 6.0 % Used vehicle retail 113,498 99,109 14,389 14.5 Total retail units sold 259,270 236,595 22,675 9.6 Used vehicle wholesale 40,615 38,167 2,448 6.4 Average selling price New vehicle retail $ 33,878 $ 33,111 $ 767 2.3 % Used vehicle retail 19,621 19,443 178 0.9 Used vehicle wholesale 6,811 6,852 (41 ) (0.6 ) Average gross profit per unit New vehicle retail $ 1,985 $ 2,039 $ (54 ) (2.6 )% Used vehicle retail 2,323 2,434 (111 ) (4.6 ) Used vehicle wholesale 106 117 (11 ) (9.4 ) Finance and insurance 1,276 1,196 80 6.7 Total vehicle(1) 3,426 3,420 6 0.2 Revenue mix New vehicle retail 56.9 % 57.9 % Used vehicle retail 25.7 24.5 Used vehicle wholesale 3.2 3.3 Finance and insurance, net 3.8 3.6 Service, body and parts 9.7 9.4 Fleet and other 0.7 1.3

Adjusted As reported Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, Other metrics 2016 2015 2016 2015 SG&A as a % of revenue 10.3 % 10.2 % 10.4 % 10.3 % SG&A as a % of gross profit 68.9 67.9 69.1 69.0 Operating profit as a % of revenue 4.1 4.3 3.9 3.8 Operating profit as a % of gross profit 27.3 28.5 26.0 25.8 Pretax margin 3.6 3.8 3.3 3.3 Net profit margin 2.2 2.4 2.3 2.3

(1) - includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

Lithia Motors, Inc. Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)



Twelve months ended

December 31,

Increase



%

Increase

2016 2015 (Decrease) (Decrease) Revenues New vehicle retail $ 4,686,693 $ 4,534,865 $ 151,828 3.3 % Used vehicle retail 2,129,402 1,916,309 213,093 11.1 Used vehicle wholesale 261,957 260,341 1,616 0.6 Finance and insurance 317,780 281,898 35,882 12.7 Service, body and parts 797,397 734,508 62,889 8.6 Fleet and other 52,992 101,396 (48,404 ) (47.7 ) Total revenues $ 8,246,221 $ 7,829,317 $ 416,904 5.3 Gross profit New vehicle retail $ 274,772 $ 279,201 $ (4,429 ) (1.6 )% Used vehicle retail 252,554 240,299 12,255 5.1 Used vehicle wholesale 4,184 4,608 (424 ) (9.2 ) Finance and insurance 317,780 281,898 35,882 12.7 Service, body and parts 389,557 361,692 27,865 7.7 Fleet and other 2,593 2,583 10 0.4 Total gross profit $ 1,241,440 $ 1,170,281 $ 71,159 6.1 Gross margin New vehicle retail 5.9 % 6.2 % (30 )bps Used vehicle retail 11.9 12.5 (60 ) Used vehicle wholesale 1.6 1.8 (20 ) Finance and insurance 100.0 100.0 - Service, body and parts 48.9 49.2 (30 ) Fleet and other 4.9 2.5 240 Total gross profit 15.1 14.9 20 Unit sales New vehicle retail 138,310 136,993 1,317 1.0 % Used vehicle retail 107,919 98,531 9,388 9.5 Total retail units sold 246,229 235,524 10,705 4.5 Used vehicle wholesale 38,234 37,966 268 0.7 Average selling price New vehicle retail $ 33,885 $ 33,103 $ 782 2.4 % Used vehicle retail 19,731 19,449 282 1.4 Used vehicle wholesale 6,851 6,857 (6 ) (0.1 ) Average gross profit per unit New vehicle retail $ 1,987 $ 2,038 $ (51 ) (2.5 )% Used vehicle retail 2,340 2,439 (99 ) (4.1 ) Used vehicle wholesale 109 121 (12 ) (9.9 ) Finance and insurance 1,291 1,197 94 7.9 Total vehicle(1) 3,449 3,422 27 0.8

(1) - includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

Lithia Motors, Inc. Segment Operating Highlights (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Increase



%

Increase

2016 2015 (Decrease) (Decrease) Revenues Domestic $ 886,247 $ 763,289 $ 122,958 16.1 % Import 987,248 823,718 163,530 19.9 Luxury 417,544 406,581 10,963 2.7 Total segment revenues 2,291,039 1,993,588 297,451 14.9 Corporate and other 951 (306 ) 1,257 (410.8 ) Total revenues $ 2,291,990 $ 1,993,282 $ 298,708 15.0 Segment Income (1) Domestic $ 21,790 $ 23,532 $ (1,742 ) (7.4 )% Import 23,326 21,846 1,480 6.8 Luxury 9,731 10,627 (896 ) (8.4 ) Total segment income 54,847 56,005 (1,158 ) (2.1 ) Corporate and other 32,440 26,187 6,253 23.9 Depreciation and amortization (12,997 ) (11,056 ) 1,941 17.6 Other interest expense (6,599 ) (4,791 ) 1,808 37.7 Other (expense) income, net (1,569 ) 25 1,594 NM Income before income taxes $ 66,122 $ 66,370 $ (248 ) (0.4 )

(1) Segment income for each of the segments is defined as Income before income taxes, less Depreciation and amortization, Other interest expense and Other income, net.

Retail New Vehicle Unit Sales Domestic 12,531 11,124 1,407 12.6 % Import 21,188 18,381 2,807 15.3 Luxury 4,924 4,906 18 0.4 Total 38,643 34,411 4,232 12.3 Allocated to management (96 ) (61 ) (35 ) NM Total retail new vehicle unit sales 38,547 34,350 4,197 12.2

NM - not meaningful

Lithia Motors, Inc. Segment Operating Highlights (Unaudited) Twelve months ended

December 31,

Increase %

Increase 2016 2015 (Decrease) (Decrease) Revenues Domestic $ 3,381,715 $ 3,038,882 $ 342,833 11.3 % Import 3,764,255 3,330,949 433,306 13.0 Luxury 1,528,760 1,490,632 38,128 2.6 Total segment revenues 8,674,730 7,860,463 814,267 10.4 Corporate and other 3,427 3,789 (362 ) (9.6 ) Total revenues $ 8,678,157 $ 7,864,252 $ 813,905 10.3 Segment Income (1) Domestic $ 106,210 $ 115,145 $ (8,935 ) (7.8 )% Import 110,204 98,751 11,453 11.6 Luxury 31,467 36,391 (4,924 ) (13.5 ) Total segment income 247,881 250,287 (2,406 ) (1.0 ) Corporate and other 114,321 74,514 39,807 53.4 Depreciation and amortization (49,369 ) (41,600 ) 7,769 18.7 Other interest expense (23,207 ) (19,491 ) 3,716 19.1 Other expense, net (6,103 ) (1,006 ) 5,097 NM Income before income taxes $ 283,523 262,704 $ 20,819 7.9

(1) Segment income for each of the segments is defined as Income before income taxes, less Depreciation and amortization, Other interest expense and Other expense, net.

Retail New Vehicle Unit Sales Domestic 47,707 45,080 2,627 5.8 % Import 80,769 75,091 5,678 7.6 Luxury 17,591 17,556 35 0.2 Total 146,067 137,727 8,340 6.1 Allocated to management (295 ) (241 ) (54 ) NM Total retail new vehicle unit sales 145,772 137,486 8,286 6.0

NM - not meaningful

Lithia Motors, Inc. Other Highlights (Unaudited) As of December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2014 Days Supply (1) New vehicle inventory 68 67 62 Used vehicle inventory 56 55 53

(1) Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels, excluding in-transit vehicles, and a 30-day historical cost of sales level.

Financial covenants Requirement As of December 31, 2016 Current ratio Not less than 1.10 to 1 1.26 to 1 Fixed charge coverage ratio Not less than 1.20 to 1 2.63 to 1 Leverage ratio Not more than 5.00 to 1 2.18 to 1 Funded debt restriction Not more than $900 million $ 485.2 million

Lithia Motors, Inc. Other Highlights (Unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 New vehicle unit sales brand mix Honda, Acura 21.5 % 22.1 % 22.7 % 22.4 % Toyota, Lexus 19.0 19.6 19.5 19.9 Chrysler, Fiat 16.9 18.6 18.4 18.9 General Motors 9.3 9.0 9.0 9.2 Subaru 8.5 7.4 7.6 6.9 Ford 6.3 4.9 5.4 4.7 BMW, Mini 5.5 6.9 5.3 5.9 Nissan 4.3 3.5 3.9 3.7 Volkswagen, Audi 4.0 2.9 3.2 3.1 Hyundai 2.1 1.9 2.0 2.1 Mercedes Benz 1.3 1.6 1.3 1.5 Kia 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.3 Other 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.4

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue geographic mix California 22.2 % 22.1 % 22.5 % 21.6 % Oregon 16.6 16.8 16.7 16.7 New Jersey 13.8 15.1 14.0 14.6 Texas 11.9 13.6 13.1 15.0 Montana 5.4 6.2 6.1 6.0 Washington 5.2 5.5 5.3 5.2 Alaska 4.4 5.4 4.8 5.4 New York 6.7 2.8 4.2 2.9 Nevada 2.8 3.0 3.0 3.0 Idaho 2.5 2.8 2.7 2.9 Iowa 2.4 2.7 2.6 2.8 Hawaii 2.1 1.8 2.0 1.5 North Dakota 1.2 1.4 1.3 1.5 New Mexico 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.9 Massachusetts 0.7 - 0.5 - Vermont 0.9 - 0.3 - Wyoming 0.5 - 0.1 -

As of February 15, 2017 Current store count mix # of stores % of total Chrysler, Fiat 30 19.5 % Honda, Acura 22 14.3 Toyota, Lexus 21 13.6 General Motors 18 11.7 Ford 12 7.8 BMW, Mini 11 7.1 Volkswagen, Audi 10 6.5 Subaru 9 5.8 Nissan 7 4.5 Hyundai 5 3.2 Mercedes Benz 4 2.6 Kia 3 1.9 Other 2 1.5

Lithia Motors, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,282 $ 45,008 Trade receivables, net 417,714 308,462 Inventories, net 1,772,587 1,470,987 Other current assets 46,611 54,022 Total current assets $ 2,287,194 $ 1,878,479 Property and equipment, net 1,006,130 876,660 Goodwill 259,399 213,220 Franchise value 184,268 157,699 Other non-current assets 107,159 99,072 Total assets $ 3,844,150 $ 3,225,130 Floor plan notes payable $ 94,602 $ 48,083 Floor plan notes payable: non trade 1,506,895 1,265,872 Current maturities of long-term debt 20,965 38,506 Trade payables 88,423 70,871 Accrued liabilities 211,109 167,107 Total current liabilities $ 1,921,994 $ 1,590,439 Long-term debt 769,916 604,680 Deferred revenue 81,929 66,734 Deferred income taxes 59,075 53,129 Other long-term liabilities 100,460 81,984 Total liabilities $ 2,933,374 $ 2,396,966 Class A common stock 165,512 258,410 Class B common stock 219 316 Additional paid-in capital 41,225 38,822 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (277 ) Retained earnings 703,820 530,893 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 3,844,150 $ 3,225,130

Lithia Motors, Inc. Summarized Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Net income $ 197,058 $ 182,999 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Asset impairments 13,992 20,124 Depreciation and amortization 49,369 41,600 Stock-based compensation 11,047 11,871 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (4,343 ) 203 Gain on sale of franchise (1,102 ) (5,919 ) Deferred income taxes 10,138 12,341 Excess tax benefit from share-based payment arrangements (4,389 ) (5,012 ) (Increase) decrease: Trade receivables, net (105,961 ) (13,047 ) Inventories (168,847 ) (197,079 ) Other assets (13,305 ) (31,290 ) Increase (decrease): Floor plan notes payable, net 16,385 7,035 Trade payables 16,449 674 Accrued liabilities 42,853 16,273 Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue 27,173 33,766 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 86,517 $ 74,539

Lithia Motors, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Net cash provided by operating activities 2016 2015 As reported $ 86,517 $ 74,539 Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net 252,893 136,201 Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with acquired new vehicle inventory (94,550 ) (25,642 ) Adjusted $ 244,860 $ 185,098

Lithia Motors, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 As reported Equity

investment

fair value

adjustment Legal

Reserve Tax

Attribute Adjusted Asset impairments $ 3,498 $ (3,498 ) $ - $ - $ - Selling, general and administrative 236,824 - (2,030 ) - 234,794 Income from operations 81,517 3,498 2,030 - 87,045 Other (expense) income, net (1,569 ) 2,065 - - 497 Income before income taxes $ 66,122 $ 5,563 $ 2,030 $ - $ 73,715 Income tax expense (14,803 ) (8,156 ) (2,503 ) (1,320 ) (26,782 ) Net income $ 51,319 $ (2,593 ) $ (473 ) $ (1,320 ) $ 46,933 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.03 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 1.86 Diluted share count 25,294

Three Months Ended December 31, 2015 As reported Asset impairment Equity

investment

fair value

adjustment Adjusted Asset impairments $ 5,733 $ (1,603 ) $ (4,130 ) $ - Income from operations 76,415 1,603 4,130 82,148 Other (expense) income, net 25 - 1,733 1,758 Income before income taxes $ 66,370 $ 1,603 $ 5,864 $ 73,837 Income tax expense (18,638 ) (605 ) (8,516 ) (27,759 ) Net income $ 47,732 $ 998 $ (2,652 ) $ 46,078 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 0.04 $ (0.10 ) $ 1.74 Diluted share count 26,462

Lithia Motors, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 As reported Disposal gain on sale of store Equity investment fair value adjustment Legal Reserve Tax

Attribute Adjusted Asset impairments $ 13,992 $ - $ (13,992 ) - $ - $ - Selling, general and administrative 899,590 1,087 - (3,936 ) - 896,741 Income from operations 338,364 (1,087 ) 13,992 3,936 - 355,205 Other (expense) income, net (6,103 ) - 8,262 - - 2,159 Income before income taxes $ 283,523 $ (1,087 ) $ 22,254 3,936 $ - $ 308,626 Income tax expense (86,465 ) 426 (28,530 ) (3,250 ) (1,320 ) (119,139 ) Net income $ 197,058 $ (661 ) $ (6,276 ) 686 $ (1,320 ) $ 189,487 Diluted earnings per share $ 7.72 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.25 ) 0.03 $ (0.05 ) $ 7.42 Diluted share count 25,521