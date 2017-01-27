Lithium Americas Completes Initial Share Subscription under Ganfeng Investment Agreement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC)(OTCQX:LACDF) ("LAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial common share subscription contemplated under the Investment Agreement with GFL International Co., Ltd. ("Ganfeng"), as previously announced on January 19, 2017. In accordance with the Agreement, the Company issued to Ganfeng 11,250,000 common shares at a price of C$0.85 per share, for an aggregate cash subscription of C$9,562,500. The common shares are subject to a four month hold expiring May 27, 2017.

