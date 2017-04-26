Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc. Adds to Management Team, Appoints Miles Rideout as Director of Exploration

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LEXI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Miles Rideout as Director of Exploration for the Company.

Mr. Rideout has over 30 years of experience in advanced exploration practice, responsible business management, scientific team building, safe work practices, and integration with local communities and indigenous peoples, including direct engagement with shareholders and investor relations. He served 5 years as CEO of Latin American Minerals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LAT), advancing gold and diamond projects in Paraguay and more than 20 years with Quantec Geoscience, Inc., where he initiated operations and managed numerous South American subsidiaries. He has extensive experience in mine permitting, financing, construction, and operations (implemented the first operating mine in Paraguay). In addition, Mr. Rideout has deep expertise with all major geophysical technologies applied within the mining industry, and decades of experience working with many of the most successful exploration teams in South America. He participated in the discovery of several world-class deposits including the Collahuasi and Ujina copper-porphyry deposits, Veladero epithermal gold deposit, and Navidad VMS/epithermal silver deposit. Mr. Rideout holds a B.Sc. in Geophysics with Honors from U. of Western Ontario (1987). Fluent in English and Spanish, he has lived in Mendoza, Argentina for over 20 years.

About Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc.

Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc. is an exploration company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and has offices in Dallas, Texas and Catamarca, Argentina. The common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:LEXI). The Company recently completed the acquisition of a portfolio of projects comprising over 128,000 hectares of lithium brine concessions in the Argentina Province of Catamarca in the heart of the lithium triangle.

