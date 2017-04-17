Lithium Energi grants stock options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LEXI) ("LEXI" or the "Company") announces it is granting 3,000,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, consultants, and employees of the Company to purchase up to a total of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of three years.

The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and regulatory approval.

About Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc.

Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc. is an exploration company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and has offices in Dallas, Texas and Catamarca, Argentina. The common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:LEXI). The Company recently completed the acquisition of Lithium Energi Argentina, S.A., Antofalla North, S.A., and Antofalla South, S.A., which together hold a portfolio of projects comprising 128,000 hectares of lithium brine assets in the Argentina Province of Catamarca in the heart of the lithium triangle.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Chris Hobbs"

Chris Hobbs,

Chief Financial Officer and Director

