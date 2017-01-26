Little River Band Members Reunite in Boca Raton for Benefit Concert

High school student secures international recording artists to play for clean water fundraiser

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Fifteen-year-old Audrey Hayward, a sophomore at Atlantic Community High School, is orchestrating a genuine once-in-a-lifetime event. The young socialpreneur is reuniting former Little River Band guitarist Stephen Housden, currently living in County Cork, Ireland, with the band's current bass guitarist and vocalist Wayne Nelson to perform an acoustic concert, "Save the Kids from Cholera", on February 1, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., at Temple Beth El, Boca Raton, Fla.

Housden and Nelson, who haven't shared the stage in six years, are donating their time to help raise awareness for the desperate need of clean water for the war-torn people of South Sudan. The musicians will perform Little River Band hit songs and treat the audience to some new songs.

Who: Reunited Little River Band members Stephen Housden and Wayne Nelson

What: Save the Kids from Cholera benefit concert

When: Wed., Feb. 1, 2017, 7:30 PM

Where: Temple Beth El, 333 Southwest 4th Ave., Boca Raton, FL

Why: To provide 200 Sawyer Water Filters to families in South Sudan to prevent cholera

Tickets: www.bit.do/LRBCONCERT

Ticket Prices: $40.00/$30.00 and $15.00 (students) available online and at the door

Housden is regarded as one of the finest guitarists in the world, having played and recorded with such legends as Warren Zevon, Glenn Frey (The Eagles), Dr. John, Christopher Cross, John Entwistle (The Who), P.F Sloan, Steve Cropper and many others.

Nelson joined Little River Band 38 years ago after leaving Jim Messina's band. He was the lead vocalist on the smash hit The Night Owls, and was a key vocal contributor to the band Glenn Frey called "the greatest singing band in the world."

All proceeds from the event go to providing Sawyer Water Filters to families in South Sudan to prevent cholera. The novel filters cost $15 each, provide clean water and safety from water-borne illnesses. Organizer and producer of the event, Audrey Hayward, says her goal is to raise enough money to provide water filters for 200 South Sudanese families, through the nonprofit Water is Basic.

"I suppose I've been influenced by the work of Water is Basic for most of life," says Hayward. She was first exposed to the crisis in South Sudan when watching a documentary called Ru, which will be screened before the concert. Ru follows the story of Jina, a fifteen-year-old in South Sudan and her daily struggle to get clean water.

The film put Hayward's whole life into perspective. She says, "I began to realize that I didn't really think of clean water as something I could lose." After that moment, everything made her think of Jina's plight . . . flushing the toilet, brushing her teeth and anything to do with her use of water. Hayward started to compare her daily routine with Jina's life. She became very aware of the privilege she has to obtain clean water right out of the tap. Hayward says the Save the Children from Cholera concert is her way of making a small difference.

About Water is Basic:

Water is Basic is an organization that catalyzes sustainable solutions to local water crises; providing clean, safe water in the villages where people live. www.waterisbasic.org

