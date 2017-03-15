Live Movie Channel Comes to Peeks, "Peeks Drive-In" to Broadcast 500+ Movie Titles

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) ( OTCQB : KEEKF) is pleased to announce that a live movie service named the "Peeks Drive-In" has been added to the Peeks app. The Peeks Drive-In is a first in social media in that it allows users to socially watch movies for free. Users can share their enjoyment of the movie by chatting with a global audience of fellow viewers watching the same movie in-sync with one another. An extensive catalogue of 500+ fully licensed titles will provide users with a wide variety of free full length movies and documentaries. New movie titles will be streamed weekly from the Peeks catalogue.

Although the Peeks Drive-In is a free-to-enjoy service for Peeks users, it will also provide additional advertising revenue streams for the Peeks product. The service will be monetized via cost per impression based advertising units that appear as previews and segues between movies. The service will be further monetized through the upcoming OfferBox, which will facilitate the delivery of targeted interactive ads and actionable incentives. The OfferBox is expected to be deployed this month (see press release dated February 23, 2017). The Peeks Drive-In service is one of a number of recent product additions to the Peeks service which have been developed for the expressed purposes of generating new revenues and enhancing the user experience.

"Our mission at Peeks is to grow the business by offering our users addictively engaging features and services. Peeks Drive-In is the latest of several features geared towards keeping our users entertained and the first of several upcoming features that are designed to exploit advertising sales opportunities in the service. We will also be launching a self serve advertising portal in the coming weeks. The ad portal will allow users and businesses to promote themselves in Peeks to Peeks users," said Mark Itwaru, CEO of Peeks Social Ltd.

The Peeks app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.com.

