Live Panel Discussion on Brexit's Impact on Clinical Trials - Separating Fact from Fiction

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 06, 2017) - In an upcoming webinar hosted by Xtalks, chaired by PCI Clinical Services' UK Managing Director Dr. Fiona Withey, a live panel will examine the facts around Brexit and its impact on clinical trials.

Current levels of uncertainty within post-Brexit clinical trial supply chains is leading to client, sponsor and patient concerns. To address these fears, the speakers will also outline their risk mitigation strategy to ensure continuity of their clients' supply chains and to allow patients to continue to access safe and effective medicines.

It is very hard for anybody not intimately involved with the European Union, the workings of the UK economy and the healthcare sector, to clearly understand the true facts, or indeed the advantages and disadvantages, of Brexit. One fact is clear, Brexit is happening in March 2019 and the UK will leave the European Union.

So what does Brexit mean for the pharmaceutical sector? As various bodies initiate debate and argument, leading to uncertainty, assumptions and surmising, it is becoming increasingly difficult to separate fact from fiction and understand the likely implications that Brexit will have on this sector.

With European Commission directives and cross-border collaborations currently in place, it is perceived that clinical supply chains will experience future challenges in terms of compliance with new rules and regulations that will be enforced post March 2019.

With the degree of 'Brexit uncertainty' appearing to be increasing, what is fact and what is fiction and what will be the impact on the pharmaceutical sector?

Join the live session on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK). For more information about this this complimentary event, visit: Brexit's Impact on Clinical Trials - Separating Fact from Fiction.

