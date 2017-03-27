Live Testing with Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer Shows Excellent Sensitivity for THC and Related Metabolites

The Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer is being developed to give law enforcement and employers a tool to enforce public safety

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE:BLO)(CSE:BLO.CN)(OTC PINK:BLOZF) (the "Company or Cannabix") developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to announce that preliminary human subject testing during the month of March have produced excellent results. Cannabix is developing its FAIMS- (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) based marijuana breathalyzer for the detection of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") in human breath. Testing using the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer Beta prototype device with human subjects after smoking THC cigarettes demonstrated the successful detection of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, in real-time. In addition to THC, several metabolites were identified in the breath of the human subjects including 11-hydroxy-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and delta-9-carboxy-tetrahydrocannabinol, and three other cannabinoids related to cannabigerol, were confirmed by mass spectrometry after the inhalation of cannabis.

The ability to detect THC and its metabolites in human breath is a significant scientific breakthrough that allows for real-time pharmacokinetic analysis. Such analysis provides a method for the identification of frequent users of marijuana who tend to retain THC in their body for longer periods of time, relative to infrequent marijuana users who tend to clear THC from their body more quickly.

The Company plans further testing with its Beta and Beta 2.0 prototypes over the coming weeks. The Company will be calibrating decay signal intensities with a refined breath collection component.

Dr. Bruce Goldberger, senior advisor to Cannabix, stated, "The Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer utilizing FAIMS will allow the Company to zero in on impairment with 'recency of use' like no other currently known device out there."

Dr. Raj Attariwala, commented, "The high resolving power of the FAIMS device with its capability for real time detection of THC and its metabolic breakdown products will aid in establishing key metrics for measuring in-vivo THC metabolism and should permit detection capabilities similar to that of blood tests. The current human testing on of the FAIMS based Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer has shown impressive results thus far."

Rav Mlait, CEO commented, "This testing marks a major milestone for the Company's research and development of the FAIMS technology and will help guide the company in our goal in developing a device that can detect levels of THC in the blood and correlate this with the level of driver impairment."

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable hand-held tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects use days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where intoxication by THC can be hazardous.

