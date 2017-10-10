Livegenic Announces Program to Help Insurance Companies Combat Adjuster Shortage Problem

Unique offering enables insurers to push self-service features out to claimants, better manage claim resolution times, and reduce loss costs without additional adjuster personnel

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Livegenic, a global provider of cloud-based, real-time video and adjustment automation solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations, is pleased to announce the company has developed a new program which helps insurance companies and independent adjusting (IA) firms combat the adjuster shortage problem caused by multiple recent and significant CAT events.

"Multiple, simultaneous CAT events, have caused a critical adjuster shortage," said Jim Porcari, CEO of Livegenic. "Top tier insurers have largely been able to rely on in-house adjusters, but even they are stretched given the multiple significant CATs recently. Many small to mid-size insurance companies are significantly challenged by a shortage of available adjusters. This market demand challenge has seen many seeking higher, and occasionally exorbitant prices in order to take on additional claims. Livegenic provides a valuable addition to the toolbox of any insurer or IA firm dealing with CAT event-related claims, and we are offering a one-time special program to help onboard new customers to better resolve claims for the victims of the recent hurricanes."

Available as a hosted or white-labeled solution, Livegenic's award-winning, cloud-based platform delivers immediate ROI with a simple sign-up process and a rapid implementation timeframe. Facilitated by APIs that connect to any claim administration system for field assignment handling and documentation through video, audio and pictures, Livegenic helps field claim professionals receive claim assignments and document claims in any environment. The platform also streamlines communications between in-house and external adjusters, appraisers, contractors, and policyholders; as well as delivers customer self-service solutions via a suite of state-of-the-art mobile apps.

"Livegenic essentially helps all parties document the nature and extent of damage in a user-friendly, web hosted process," said Porcari. "Livegenic allows users to take a damage documentation video, snap still photos during the video process, make notes, and upload it all to the web for easy review. This unique program will help insurers and IA firms support the adjusters' need to quickly and effectively document damages to insured property, be it home, auto, or business. Through this offer, Livegenic is providing 50 claims free to new customers. Subsequent transactions, regardless of volume, will be charged at a flat discounted fee through October 31st."

For a demonstration of the features and capabilities of Livegenic's two flagship apps see the short (~4 min) videos below:

Customer Self-Service with Livegenic MyClaim

On-Site Inspections with Livegenic Enterprise

For more information about Livegenic or the company's products and services, please visit www.livegenic.com, or send an email to contact@livegenic.com.

About Livegenic

Livegenic is a global provider of cloud-based, real-time video solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations which connect every part of the claims ecosystem. The award-winning, Livegenic platform streamlines communication between in-house and external adjusters, appraisers, contractors, and policyholders, provides field video loss documentation capabilities, and delivers customer self-service solutions. Available hosted or white-labeled, Livegenic's mobile apps help field claim professionals receive claim assignments and document claims even in unconnected environments. Livegenic's patented, video technology engages claims professionals with customers to improve the customer experience, lower handling costs, mitigate business-related risks, and reduce complexity in the claims process. For more information, please visit www.livegenic.com.

Livegenic is supported by the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern PA, an initiative of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development funded by the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority. For more information, visit www.sep.benfranklin.org and follow @bftp_sep.

