Livermore Partners Announces Support for Volt Information Sciences New Director Appointments

NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - David Neuhauser, the founder and managing member of Livermore Partners LLC ("Livermore"), which through its affiliate Livermore Strategic Opportunities, LP and accounts it manages, is a significant shareholder of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. ("Volt" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT:VISI), today announced its support for the changes that have been recently implemented by Volt.

Mr. Neuhauser commented, "We at Livermore commend the action taken by Volt at the end of last week to add two new independent directors to the Company's Board. The qualities I see in those individuals that have just joined the Board look to be similar to those of the candidates we had nominated in a letter we sent to the Company late last year. The Company has also been taking other positive steps, consistent with those we previously discussed with them. As a result, we have withdrawn our director nominations." Mr. Neuhauser added, "We continue to believe that the Volt stock remains significantly undervalued and much work is left to be done to increase shareholder value, but we have seen progress from a financial viewpoint and believe the right management team is now in place and pursuing the right strategies. We will continue to offer our viewpoints to Volt going forward."

About Livermore Partners LLC:

Livermore Partners is an alternative asset investment manager servicing high-net worth individuals, institutional investors, and private-equity sponsors based in Northbrook, Illinois. We invest using a deep-value opportunistic approach and work diligently to help extract value in portfolio companies. For more information, please visit: www.livermorepartners.com

The contents of this release should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any securities of Volt or otherwise as investment advice.

