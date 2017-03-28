Livestock Producers Receive Tax Relief for 2016

Additional Regions Designated for 2016 under the Livestock Tax Deferral Provision

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Government of Canada today released a list of additional designated regions in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia where livestock tax deferral has been authorized for 2016 due to drought conditions.

In November 2016, the Government of Canada announced the initial list of designated regions in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec for livestock tax deferral purposes.

Ongoing analysis has indicated the need for a final list of designated regions for 2016. That final list will be provided as soon as authorization has been received.

The livestock tax deferral provision allows producers in designated drought regions who are facing feed shortages, to defer a portion of their 2016 sale proceeds of breeding livestock to the next year. The cost of replacing the animals in the next year offsets the deferred income, thereby reducing the tax burden associated with the original sale. Producers in those designated regions can request the livestock tax deferral provision be applied when filing their 2016 income tax returns.

Quick Facts

Low moisture levels resulted in significant forage shortages for livestock producers in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. One option for producers is to reduce their breeding herd in order to manage feed supplies.

In addition to the livestock tax deferral provision, producers have access to assistance through existing Growing Forward 2 Business Risk Management programs, which include AgriInsurance, AgriStability and AgriInvest.

Quotes

"Extreme weather created difficulties for Canada's livestock industry across the country last summer. This tax deferral will help producers manage the impacts of the drought, and to focus on rebuilding their herds in the coming year."

- Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

