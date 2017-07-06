LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. Announces Upgrade in Filing Status

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LVVV), announced today that it has filed its 2015 and 2016 annual reports on the OTC Market System to begin bringing the Company's filings up to date. This will be followed shortly by the filing of the Q1 and Q2 Reports for 2017.

The Company's management has been working diligently with its accountants and legal representation to update its filing information on OTC Markets Pink to return the company to a "current" filing status and provide full transparency to its shareholders. OTC Markets requires filings to be within six months of a period end date to have "Pink Current Information" displayed and removal of Stop Sign. The Company is committed to continue filing its annual and interim reports, news releases, corporate action notices, research reports, material events, videos and investor presentations on OTC Markets Pink to maintain its filing status.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire states, "Bringing our filings current, which includes both 2017 Q1 and Q2, and maintaining an up-to-date filing status with OTC Markets moving forward, is a top priority for our team. We are committed to provide full transparency and increase visibility of our transactions for the benefit of our current and potential future shareholders. This will allow our management team to redirect its resources and continue building the company, fully utilizing all resources that are available for a reporting company and to take advantage of the many currently existing opportunities in a rapidly growing health and cannabis market."

LiveWire Ergogenics will be making its filings publicly available through the OTC Disclosure & News Service pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. In the coming days, weeks and months, investors and interested parties will be able to follow our updated filings on the OTC Pink to find updated financials, the most current company profile, corporate presentations and research reports.

About LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) is a forward-thinking company, lead by an experienced management team, focused on identifying and capitalizing on future trends in the health and wellness industry by way of research partnerships, joint ventures, product development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's other proposed products, transactions, systems or services. It also includes the projection of income and expenses, capital expenditures, capital structure or other financial items.

Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and actual events and projections may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, delays in the development of its products, the impact of significant government regulation in the cannabis industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure in general to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.