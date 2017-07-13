LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. Unveils New Cannabis Specific Strategy to Accelerate Growth and Enhance Value

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LVVV), a company focused on research partnerships, product development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products, today provides a brief outline of its most current developments and the progression of its core business strategies. The company is also proud to announce its new branding and corporate website located at www.LiveWireErgogenics.com.

"We are confident that the strategy presented today is the best way to capture momentum in the cannabis market, while increasing value for our shareholders. Each initiative laid out below represents solid blocks in a strong foundation that allows us to build a company with clear direction and focus," said LiveWire Ergogenics CEO Bill Hodson.

Current Filing Status

The Company expects to have its Financial Reports for Q1 2017 completed and posted within the next several days. The posting of this quarter will bring the company to a "current" status on OTC Markets Pink and the Stop Sign will be subsequently removed. The Company's management will assure that all future filings will be made accordingly to maintain a "current" status.

Claim a Cannabis Market Stake

LiveWire has assembled a team of innovators to aggressively proceed with research and development to capture market share. The Company has entered into several strategic alliances and business consulting agreements with horticulturists, extractors, distributors, laboratories, branding agencies and body care specialists. LiveWire intends to utilize the wealth of the team's experience to acquire and/or develop new product offerings by way of this talented network of professionals in its quest for breakthrough success.

It Starts With the Clone

Our experts have over 25 years of combined experience in this fascinating field and have assembled a massive genetics library, now available to LiveWire. This specialty has high barriers to entry when considering the scientific knowledge required to cultivate and propagate plants, and to understand the complex techniques to study and produce new generations of desirable strains. The Company understands new technologies are rapidly approaching, and exploring new advances in cloning techniques such as tissue culture cultivation, is paramount. The near-term plan is to support and guide the efforts of our experts into a legal, profitable and sustainable business model with a long-term goal of expanding nationally.

Continues With Research

Livewire is planning to commence with research studies to explore the application of cannabinoid-based products to target specific ailments or conditions with a large "sufferer" population. These small research studies are designed to document safety, dosage and efficacy of various combinations of CBD/THC and terpene profiles. The Company has established two independent research teams with highly recognized and published experts in their respective fields. In addition to these projects, LiveWire has begun development for products in the sports and cosmetics markets. Livewire's topical creams currently being tested are infused with different dosage combinations of fragrances and herbs along with THC and CBD, and are being developed for licensing. Additional research groups from several disciplines are currently being assembled.

Sustaining the Edible Market

LiveWire has been in the energy chew business for over eight years, and we will continue to sell our existing line, as well as a new all-natural line of caffeinated bite-sized energy chews. In addition, the company is exploring the utilization of these chews as a dosing supplement for medical and recreational CBD and THC. Our proprietary cold manufacturing process makes the chew matrix a perfect medium for edibles where the integrity of the ingredients is of high importance.

LiveWire's Proprietary Verification System

A credible certification process is crucial in the high-growth and unruly medical cannabis industry. LiveWire has developed a proprietary "7xPure Compliance & Dosage Verification System." The 7xPure system is an assembled set of verified documents pertaining to compliance and dosage claims and the assignment of a lot-code relating to the sum of seven highly scrutinized parts. In order for a product to receive the 7xPure Verification Seal, it must prove dosage claims, label claims, manufacturing good practices, microbiological and residual solvent testing and much more. All products produced by LiveWire will meet the criteria necessary to display the 7xPure verification seal. The company will also market its 7xPure Verification System to all companies in the industry, aiming to make it the "Gold Standard" in the industry for the benefit of all consumers.

Stacking the Board

The Company will expand its Board of Directors and Advisory Board beyond the scope of the current participation research experts. It is currently in discussion with experts in the cannabis industry, as well as doctors, bio-chemists, real estate, legal, and financial leaders. Our intent is to have world-class experts in various fields in which their knowledge and experience will be one of the driving factors for future success.

Communicating its Message

LiveWire will provide transparency and consistency with in-depth shareholder communications. The Company is committed to frequently updating the public about its new and material developments along with maintaining all required filings on OTC Markets Pink.

In addition to the company's required communications, LiveWire has entered into a consulting agreement with a renowned financial research firm to prepare an in-depth research report for public dissemination, once all OTC filings have been brought current.

