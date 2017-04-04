Living In A Snack-Sized World and Getting To The Point

Best Seller TV's Next Episode Features Author and Media Expert, Jess Todtfeld

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Best Seller TV, one of the top online business shows on C-Suite TV, announces its next episode featuring an in-depth interview with leading author and media expert Jess Todtfeld, author of Media Secrets: A Media Training Crash Course. Todtfeld talks about the importance of having c-suite leaders properly media trained -- not just for television, but for print, internet, and digital.

In today's media world where anyone can do a Facebook Live interview, the digital footprint is almost instantaneous and not having the right media skills, Todtfeld says, is a mistake. However, the biggest mistake c-suite executives make is winging it -- being overconfident when talking about their company or product because they've done it before. Todtfeld argues that "winging it as a strategy is clunky and then they stumble." The solution to this mistake is "thinking about the answers you wish you'd say, then work on those." This practiced approach helps smooth out any bumps and keeps every interview authentic.

Todtfeld, who broke the Guinness Record for being interviewed the most in 24 hours, on 112 different radio stations, is an advocate of getting to the point and quickly. He offers a few techniques to produce quotable soundbites: provide clear calls to action from your audience and leading with value. He also believes every question is a jumping off-point and an opportunity to garner a reaction from the audience.

Todtfeld encourages executives to find out what works for them in order to be authentic and to remember there's no "one-size-fits-all" approach to being interviewed.

All episodes of Best Seller TV will air throughout the month on C-Suite TV and are hosted by TV personality, Taryn Winter Brill.

Best-selling author, speaker, and former Fortune 100 CMO Jeffrey Hayzlett created C-Suite TV to give top-tier business authors a forum for sharing thought-provoking insights, in-depth business analysis, and their compelling personal narratives.

"In this episode, we have a guy who knows how to create a buzzworthy media opportunity," Hayzlett said. "It's not all about flash and pizzazz, but about having quotable soundbites for TV and print. After all, Jess broke the Guinness Record for being interviewed the most times in 24 hours."

For more information on TV episodes, visit www.csuitetv.com and for more information about the authors featured in Best Seller TV episodes, visit www.c-suitebookclub.com.

About C-Suite TV:

C-Suite TV, an entity of the C-Suite Network, is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and entrepreneurs providing news and information for business leaders. C-Suite TV is your go-to resource to find out the inside track on trends and discussions taking place in businesses today. This online channel is home to such shows as C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Executive Perspectives Live and Best Seller TV, and more. C-Suite TV is part of C-Suite Network, the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with C-Suite TV on Twitter and Facebook.