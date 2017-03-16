Living with Congenital Heart Disease: What You Should Know

The Adult Congenital Heart Association, in conjunction with Indiana University Health, is hosting an educational event on congenital heart disease. Attendees of EDUCATING THE INDIANAPOLIS COMMUNITY ABOUT CONGENITAL HEART DISEASE will hear patient accounts and learn about living with the disease. In addition, they will receive current medical information and participate in a panel discussion with expert doctors.

Indianapolis residents should attend the informational and inspiring event at the Indianapolis University Health Methodist Hospital on Saturday, April 22, 2017, from 8:00AM to 12:30PM. The Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA) and Indianapolis University Health aim to help educate the 1.4 million adults in the U.S. living with congenital heart disease (CHD).

Now, there are more adults than children living with CHD, so it is important for individuals with CHD - and their friends and families - to be familiar with the unique obstacles they may face. Attendees of the event will learn about some of the following topics: psychosocial concerns of the ACHD patient, a patient's perspective of ACHD, pregnancy as an ACHD patient, how to manage pregnancy in ACHD, the transition from pediatric cardiology to ACHD care, and the development of devices for ACHD patients.

Speakers at the event include Stephen Cook, MD, Director of the ACHD Program at Helen de Vos Hospital; Kate Malarney, MSN, RN at Marian University Leighton School of Nursing; Rosanne Margraf, ACHA Ambassador; Marla Mendelson, MD, Director of the ACHD Program at Northwestern; Christopher Learn, MD of the Adolescent and ACHD Program at Cincinnati Children's Hospital; and the Keynote Speaker: Dr. Mark Rodefeld, Congenital Cardiac Surgeon at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Additional panelists include: W. Aaron Kay, MD of IU Health, Adam Kean, MD of Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, and Larry Markham, MD of Vanderbilt University.

The location of the event is at:

IU Health Methodist Hospital

1801 N Senate Blvd.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Tickets for the EDUCATING THE INDIANAPOLIS COMMUNITY ABOUT CONGENITAL HEART DISEASE event at IU Health Methodist Hospital are $15 before 4/1/17 ($20 after) and all attendees are asked to register at achaheart.org/get-involved/events.

The Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA) is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life and extending the lives of adults with congenital heart disease (CHD). ACHA serves and supports the more than one million adults with CHD, their families and the medical community-working with them to address the unmet needs of the long-term survivors of congenital heart defects through education, outreach, advocacy, and promotion of ACHD research.