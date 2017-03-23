MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - LIXIL Canada today announced their partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays organization in an exciting multi-year deal. LIXIL's brands include American Standard, DXV and GROHE.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our LIXIL brands. The partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays allows us to effectively market and amplify our brand storytelling," says Michael Del Guidice, Marketing Director for LIXIL Canada. "Sponsorship activation is a key component of this relationship. We're thrilled to work with Canada's Team and foster new relationships with their energized fan base of 36 million strong!"

As an official partner of the Toronto Blue Jays, LIXIL brands will sponsor events and opportunities including stadium branding, in-stadium promotions and initiatives, and point-of-sale contesting in major retailers across Canada. "This is all about building relevant connections, inspiring consumer passion and fostering brand relationships. Our partnership is really designed to enhance the consumer and fan experience," said Del Guidice.

"American Standard is category leader" said Mark Ditmars, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. "We are thrilled to have them in our line up and look forward to working together."

The partnership will officially launch next week during the Toronto Blue Jays' spring training games at Montreal's "Big O" Olympic Stadium, where LIXIL will host an exclusive customer event and celebrate the future of the relationship. Hospitality events will be held at Rogers Centre™ for home games throughout the season.

For more information or to speak to a LIXIL or Toronto Blue Jays executive, please contact Kristin Sawyer at (519) 756-2709 ext. 225.

ABOUT LIXIL

LIXIL is the most comprehensive and connected global company in the housing and building industry, delivering human-centric innovation that enhances people's living spaces - we call this Living Technology. Delivering core strengths in water, housing, building and kitchen technologies, our brand portfolio including LIXIL®, GROHE®, American Standard Brands, DXV®, INAX® and Permasteelisa® are leaders in the industries and regions. Operating in more than 150 countries and employing more than 80,000 people, we bring together function, quality and design to provide better living solutions to the world today and for future generations. Learn more at www.lixil.com and follow us at facebook.com/lixilgroup.

™TORONTO BLUE JAYS, CANADA'S TEAM, bird head, and all related marks and designs are trademarks and/or copyright of Rogers Blue Jays Baseball Partnership. Used under license. ROGERS CENTRE is a trademark of Rogers Communications Inc. © 2017 RBJBP.