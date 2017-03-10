Lloyds Bank PLC Annual Report and Accounts for the Year Ended 31 December 2016

SOURCE: Lloyds Bank PLC
March 10, 2017 09:25 ET
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - Lloyds Bank PLC (NYSE EURONEXT: LY8)
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Lloyds Bank plc has submitted today the above document to the National Storage Mechanism.
The document will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do
In fulfilment of its obligations under section 6.3.5(1) of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Lloyds Bank plc hereby releases the unedited full text of its 2016 Annual Report and Accounts.
A copy of the document is also available through the 'Financial Performance' page within the 'Investors & Performance' section of the Lloyds Banking Group plc website at www.lloydsbankinggroup.com
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1667Z_1-2017-3-10.pdf
For further information:Investor RelationsDouglas Radcliffe
+44 (0)20 7356 1571
Group Investor Relations Director
Email: douglas.radcliffe@finance.lloydsbanking.comCorporate AffairsMatt Smith
+44 (0)20 7356 3522
Head of Corporate Media
Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
For further information:Investor RelationsDouglas Radcliffe
+44 (0)20 7356 1571
Group Investor Relations Director
Email: douglas.radcliffe@finance.lloydsbanking.comCorporate AffairsMatt Smith
+44 (0)20 7356 3522
Head of Corporate Media
Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds