KINGSPORT, TN--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Eastman Chemical Company ( NYSE : EMN) today announced its plans to feature LLumar Architectural Window Film on an episode of Designing Spaces which will air on Lifetime Television July 21 and July 28, 2017, 7:30 a.m. ET/PT. Now in its eleventh season, Designing Spaces continues to inspire viewers with decorating ideas and step-by-step home improvements that help make every space count. This episode showcases the many benefits of LLumar's architectural window films and features Marc Vitaliani, who founded Advanced Window Solutions, LLC with his business partner, Ross Jurman, and was the 2016 LLumar SelectPro Dealer of the Year.

Marc consults with the homeowners in-person to understand their issues with heat, glare, and fading, which prevent them from fully enjoying their home and beautiful view. He describes how the advanced technology in LLumar architectural window films helps block the sun's undesirable rays, helps keep the home feeling cooler, and helps block glare so the family can be comfortable while enjoying television in their home. Marc also highlights an additional benefit of architectural window film in helping to reduce fading of floors and furnishings.

After the consultation, LLumar professionally-trained installer, Mike Powell, is featured applying the window film, showcasing the skill and care a professionally-trained installer uses in the installation process. The segment concludes with the homeowners reveling in their decision to choose LLumar, a LLumar SelectPro dealer, and enjoying their home and gorgeous view.

The segment is designed to give viewers confidence in LLumar and how working with a LLumar SelectPro dealer helps them choose the best architectural window film solution for their homes' unique needs. Additional information can be found at www.LLumar.com/DesigningSpaces.

Eastman continues to make investments to build the LLumar branded portfolio of architectural and automotive window and paint protection films and the LLumar SelectPro dealer network. This news follows the recent announcements of Eastman's investments in manufacturing capacity expansion in Martinsville, Virginia, and selection of Chicago-based Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) as Agency of Record to develop an aggressive consumer marketing campaign for LLumar.

Performance Films is a part of Eastman's Advanced Materials business segment. With 60 years of experience, Eastman's Performance Films businesses are the world's leading manufacturer and marketer of high performance window and paint protection films that are used in automotive and architectural applications. To learn more about LLumar window and paint protection films visit www.LLumar.com.

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2016 revenues of approximately $9.0 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.