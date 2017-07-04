LMI Technologies Named to Top 10 Manufacturing Workplaces in Canada 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 04, 2017) - LMI Technologies (LMI), a leading developer of 3D scanning and inspection solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the Top 10 Manufacturing Workplaces in Canada 2017.

LMI received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence rating and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

Analysis of the data to compile the top 10 list focused on the following perceptions of surveyed employees:

Trust in the people they work for (assessed through employee perceptions of credibility, respect, and fairness);

Have pride in what they do; and

Experience camaraderie with their colleagues.

In 2017 LMI moved to a new 62,400 sq.ft. corporate headquarters to increase R&D and manufacturing capacity, providing state-of-the-art amenities for staff and continuing to develop a safe and positive workplace environment.

LMI's winning approach includes laser safety training for all employees, plus a range of benefits including a profit-sharing program; 100% MSP and benefit premiums covered; gym, tennis/basketball court; riverside running/walking trails; weekly lunches and free daily snacks and coffee/tea; flex-time; telecommuting; monthly internet subsidy; and full tuition/professional development support for skills and career advancement.

"At LMI we are committed to making our employees' place of work an environment that they look forward to coming to everyday, a place where they are respected and given all the resources they need to excel in their chosen profession," said Terry Arden, CEO, LMI Technologies.

About LMI Technologies

LMI Technologies, recognized as one of Canada's 50 Best Workplaces, is a technology company built on a culture of openness, respect and professional excellence. At LMI our staff work passionately toward the common goal of designing and delivering innovative 3D machine vision solutions for industrial factory automation around the world. From our manufacturing shop floor staff to our machine vision scientists, everyone works as ONE team collaboratively to design and manufacture our 3D sensors -- we do everything from chip to ship, right here in BC!

Interested in a career a LMI? See current job postings here: http://lmi3d.com/company/careers

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work ® (GPTW) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada).

Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. www.greatplacetowork.ca and @GPTW_Canada.





