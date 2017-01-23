LNVG's Bombardier-built Fleet Passes 100,000,000 Kilometer Milestone

- Bombardier's vehicles form the backbone of regional public transport in Lower Saxony, Germany - Since start of operation in 2003, the fleet has moved approximately 340 million passengers with an availability rate of over 99 percent

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that a Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG) fleet has successfully completed 100-million kilometres of service since starting operation in 2003. The LNVG fleet consists of 37 BOMBARDIER TRAXX locomotives and 220 BOMBARDIER TWINDEXX double-deck coaches. This successful achievement is due to a close partnership between the manufacturer, owner, operator and maintenance provider - setting a new standard for Germany's public transport. The fleet is owned by LNVG, operated by metronom Eisenbahngesellschaft, and maintained by Bombardier Transportation and its partners Osthannoversche Eisenbahn (OHE) and Eisenbahn und Verkehrsbetriebe Elbe-Weser (evb).

Hans-Joachim Menn, CEO of LNVG, said, "We are very proud of this achievement that shows that public transport in Germany can be both reliable and economic. Since 2003, we have been working closely with our partners to offer reliable mobility and high comfort to the population in Lower Saxony. Increasing passenger numbers and reaching 100 million kilometers of operation prove this in a compelling fashion."

Francois Muller, Head of Fleet Management Solutions Bombardier Transportation Germany, added, "Keeping a fleet available on a constantly high level for a full 100,000,000 kilometers is an amazing accomplishment. I thank all people involved for their daily engagement and the outstanding performance. By using the latest technologies, we continuously optimize the fleet's maintenance and have significantly contributed to environmentally friendly mobility in Lower Saxony."

After originally delivering the vehicles in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010, Bombardier assumed fleet maintenance and achieved an average availability of over 99 percent. According to the terms of a contract extension until 2035 signed in August 2016, Bombardier was officially named as the fleet's registered keeper as well as the Entity in Charge of Maintenance (ECM) and will ensure a fleet availability of 100 percent in operation.

