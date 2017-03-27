Loadhub Wins Gold Medal at the 5th Annual PYMNTS Innovation Awards

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Payment Source is pleased to announce that Loadhub has won the Gold Medal at the PYMNTS' Innovator Awards Dinner on March 16th, which marked the conclusion of the Innovation Project 2017.

Loadhub blurs the line between digital and retail, allowing traditional digital brands to reach new customers who were not previously able or willing to transact online. With Loadhub, organizations can now allow customers who do not have access to credit cards, or have cybersecurity concerns, to purchase items, load accounts, make payments or donate funds online with cash or debit by offering an in-person payment option at Canada Post locations nationwide.

"I couldn't be more thrilled at the recognition that Loadhub has received from the industry," says Trevor Cook, CEO of Payment Source. "It validates that the payments industry views Loadhub as a forward thinking innovation, and confirms the value that it adds to the payments ecosystem."

Robert Hyde, Vice President, Business Development, who accepted the award on behalf of Payment Source, added, "Loadhub is a last-mile payment solution that connects the physical world to the digital world through in-person transactions. I'm proud that Loadhub is a key contributor to financial inclusion by enabling access to digital payments for consumers in every community in the country. We won't be resting on our laurels though -- we're hard at work extending Loadhub to more use-cases and will be announcing more major partnerships shortly."

Six finalists across 15 categories competed for Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. Some of the categories included Best Cash Innovation, Best B2B Innovation, Most Innovative Payments Player, Best Debit Innovation, Best Merchant Solution, Most Disruptive Innovation and more. "The PYMNTS Innovation Awards celebrate the companies, and men and women, who have made the most significant contributions to innovation in payments and commerce in the past, and the entrepreneurs who have the most promising solutions for driving innovation forward," according to Karen Webster, CEO of PYMNTS.com. "I'm very honored to be able to recognize these contributions at IP 2017."

The Innovation Project brings together senior executives and thought leaders in payments, commerce and retail each year for two days of closed door, off-the-record discussions. This year, this highly unique and high-powered forum shared their insights on where they're placing their bets on the future of payments innovation as they look ahead to the next decade.

About Payment Source:

Payment Source provides prepaid mobile top ups, gift cards and financial products and services to more than 15,000 retailers across Canada. Payment Source has the solution for every retail environment, including POS terminals, PC applications, mobile apps and integrated solutions. Through the proprietary Loadhub® network, Payment Source provides secure, real-time cash and debit load capability in every community across Canada. Loadhub is the best possible solution for customers of reloadable card programs, mobile wallets, and anyone else looking to load funds to an account or take one-time payments or collections.

