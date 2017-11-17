Loadsmart wins interaction design prize for simplifying logistics interactions

Prize underscores how meaningful design facilitates adoption of technology in traditional industries

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 17, 2017) - Loadsmart, the logistics technology company specializing in full-truckload shipping, today announced it was awarded the (Norwegian) DOGA Award for Design and Architecturefor interaction design.

A prestigious prize given to projects in collaboration with Norwegian companies, the jury looks for projects that demonstrate how design and architecture have contributed to innovative results, including form and function as well as the value of the outcome on society, the environment and economy.

Loadsmart won the award for having considered design as one of the main pillars since product inception, and leveraging it to innovate and spearhead a logistics revolution. EGGS, a multidisciplinary design and innovation consultancy, delivered the front-end experience for shippers and carriers, a mobile app for drivers, and the renewal of the Loadsmart identity.

"Since day one design and technology teams have been working side-by-side on product development," said Felipe Capella, Chief Product Officer, Loadsmart. "Introducing cutting-edge technology in a traditional industry is only possible by leveraging design as a behavioral change catalyst. Optimizing for design enables for better product adoption, more efficient workflows and creates user loyalty."

"Loadsmart represents modern and young entrepreneurships, where great unity of design and technology is the platform for success. The way the team has embraced the user experience and branding from day one is inspired from other digital service phenomena such as Airbnb," said Paal Holter, Creative Director for Digital Design, EGGS.

The Loadsmart platform uses extensive data analysis and machine learning processes to enable shippers to quote and book a truckload within seconds. Its enterprise solution provides executable spot-load prices for hundreds of lanes within seconds. On the carrier side, truckers and dispatchers can accept loads on the platform or on their mobile phones with only one click. Loadsmart removes the need for calls and emails to execute truckload shipping.

"Creating a user experience from scratch, including developing the brand and interface, required excellence across many design disciplines and was no mean feat," said Victor Stelmasuk, Lead Designer, Loadsmart. "The main and perceptive competitive differentiators are the user-friendliness, speed, transparency, precision and reliability that the Loadsmart interface and service provides to customers. The team set a new standard in the logistics industry. Transactions now happen faster and with less friction, impacting a $300 billion industry."

Today, Loadsmart offers instant rates for around 900.000 lanes and operates in the entire U.S. Following initial investments, the team quadrupled and is moving thousands of loads for companies like Anheuser-Busch, Safeway and Albertson's. Most recently, the company was also awarded the 2017 Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company.

About Loadsmart

Loadsmart is a technology company that specializes in full truckload shipping. Its online platform helps shippers move freight fast and carriers keep trucks full. Headquartered in New York, Loadsmart is leveraging automation into the complex freight brokerage cycle bringing technology to every single aspect of the business; from the sales process, instant quoting and booking, to intelligent sourcing of carries. https://loadsmart.com/

About EGGS Design

EGGS is a multidisciplinary design and innovation consultancy. They are independent and international. The award-winning team specialize in service design, product design, digital design, branding and technology.

EGGS creates innovations, applications, experiences, products and services that provide added value and establish organizational efficiency. They help companies work smarter, stay ahead of the curve and be more future-proof. www.eggsdesign.com

