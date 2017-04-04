Local Artists and Art Lovers Connect at Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS)

Peninsula, South Bay and coastal artists open their studios in May for the free event

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - South Bay, Peninsula and coastal artists will open their studios to the public during Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS) the first three weekends in May (May 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21). This annual event lets visitors experience a wide variety of art in the artists' own studios.

More than 360 artists in over 150 locations will display their art. The artists work in a variety of visual media including painting, fiber arts, printmaking, mixed media, jewelry, photography, sculpture and ceramics. The art (except for photographs and prints) is one-of-a-kind.

"SVOS offers a unique opportunity for art lovers to get 'up close and personal' with the artists," said Mel Thomsen, executive director of SVOS. "This free event grows more popular every year because visitors enjoy connecting with the artists and seeing so much of their work at one time. This is also an easy way for art enthusiasts to start an art collection."

In addition to showcasing established talent, SVOS attracts many emerging and first-time artists. "In fact, curators of many of the area's finest galleries and museums come to SVOS, looking for new talent," Thomsen continued.

Dates and Locations

Reservations are not required. Artists in 28 cities from South San Francisco to Gilroy and along the coast will open their studios between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. according to the following schedule:

Weekend 1 (May 6-7)

Atherton, Belmont, Burlingame, East Palo Alto, Hillsborough, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Carlos, San Mateo, South San Francisco and Stanford

Weekend 2 (May 13-14)

East Palo Alto, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Santa Clara, Stanford and Sunnyvale

Weekend 3 (May 20-21)

Campbell, Cupertino, Gilroy, Half Moon Bay, Los Gatos, Miramar, Montara, Morgan Hill, Moss Beach, Pacifica, San Jose and Saratoga

For a complete list of locations, artists and contact information visit www.svos.org. A digital copy of the directory with listings and maps to the artists' studios is available at www.svos.org/downloads/SVOS_2017_Directory.pdf. Hard copies of the directory are available at about 480 locations throughout the Bay Area, including many libraries. To find a location near you, go to www.svos.org and click on "Find a Directory." To see samples of an artist's work, click on "Find an Artist" and fill in the box under "Select an Artist by Name."

About Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS)

Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS), a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has been connecting art enthusiasts with local art and artists in Silicon Valley for 31 years. SVOS is one of the oldest, largest and most popular art events in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. One of its goals is to act as an incubator for new and emerging artists. In addition to its open studio activities, SVOS works with schools throughout the Peninsula and South Bay to increase exposure for the art their students create. For more information, go to www.svos.org.