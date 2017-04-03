Local Group Brings Ownership of Inter National Bank Back to the Valley

MCALLEN, TX--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - The Collins Family completed its purchase of Inter National Bank from Grupo Financiero Banorte, Friday, March 31, putting ownership of the institution back in the hands of the local family that helped establish it more than 30 years ago. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

The Collins Family has a long history in community banking and community service. The local owners are committed to economic development along the border and plan to increase Inter National Bank's role as a catalyst for growth in Texas.

"While many community banks are going away due to consolidation, we're going to grow," said Jim Collins, INB board chairman. "Every decision that affects INB and its customers will be made on a local level. This should allow INB to better serve our communities because we live here. We've grown up here. We know the people and the issues and we can be a partner in helping our customers succeed."

Customers will not notice any changes to the bank they have come to trust since 1985.

"If you come tomorrow you will find the same name and the same people," said Sam Munafo, president and chief executive officer. "There will be no change in customers' accounts or people serving those accounts. The checks they used yesterday are the same checks they will use moving forward."

Inter National Bank earned a five-star rating from the independent rating agency BauerFinancial and is on Bauer's Recommended Bank Report. According to Bauer, institutions in the report are "financially sound" and "operate well above… regulatory capital requirements."

About Inter National Bank

Inter National Bank, founded in 1985, is positioned as a strong leader in the banking industry with a five-star rating from BauerFinancial. INB is determined to provide the best banking experience for its customers and their communities.

As a trusted financial institution, Inter National Bank is led by a team of dedicated, ethical banking professionals, focused on building strong relationships with our customers and community by offering them full-service banking solutions. The Bank operates 19 banking centers in the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, and El Paso. Inter National Bank is a strong, vibrant institution with a passion to succeed and is committed to becoming an even stronger financial partner to all those they serve.