Lockdown and search at Cowansville Institution

COWANSVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 22, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On September 21st, 2017, at about 9:25 PM, a lockdown was put in place at Cowansville Institution, a medium security federal institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Regularly scheduled visits may be affected. Visitors who have already planned a visit are asked to contact the Institution directly.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.