Lockdown and search at Cowansville Institution

COWANSVILLE, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 10, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On November 10, 2017, at about 2:30 p.m., a lockdown was put in place at Cowansville Institution, a medium security federal institution, to allow staff to conduct a search of the institution.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

