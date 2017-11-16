Lockdown at Donnacona Institution

DONNACONA, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On November 16, 2017, a lockdown was put in place at Donnacona Institution, a maximum security federal institution, as a precautionary measure after some inmates showed symptoms associated with gastroenteritis.

Regularly scheduled visits have been affected. Visitors who have already planned a visit are asked to contact the institution directly.

In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will continue to review the circumstances surrounding this incident and take the appropriate measures.