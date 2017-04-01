Lockdown at Edmonton Institution

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 1, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On April 1, 2017, at about 2 p.m., two inmates were found to have been victims of an assault at Edmonton Institution, a maximum-security federal institution. The injured inmates were immediately evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment. At about 2:20 p.m., a lockdown was put in place following the incident.

The Edmonton Police Service has been contacted and the institution is presently investigating the incident.

The safety and security of the public, our employees and offenders remain CSC's top priority. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Visits have been suspended.

In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will continue to review the circumstances surrounding this incident and take the appropriate measures.