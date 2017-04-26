LockPath and SailPoint Partner to Increase Security Risk Visibility

Partnership Aimed at Strengthening Compliance Programs

OVERLAND PARK, KS--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - LockPath, a leading provider of governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced a new partnership with SailPoint, a leader in identity management. The partnership will enable organizations to integrate their GRC and identity management efforts for a streamlined approach to risk management and enterprise security.

LockPath is working on an integration between the Keylight Platform and SailPoint's IdentityIQ. This integration will provide a robust way to manage application security, increase visibility into security risk posture, and help organizations to more efficiently reduce IT risk and more effectively prove compliance.

"There is a powerful dynamic between GRC and identity management," said Chris Caldwell, LockPath CEO and founder. "Integrating these two disciplines helps to better manage compliance, increases visibility into enterprise risk management and streamlines audits. LockPath is pleased to be working with SailPoint to facilitate this integration for our customers."

Keylight will leverage identity data from IdentityIQ to improve the application of compliance controls and simplify audit processes. This strengthens compliance programs by linking relevant compliance requirements and supporting controls to identity governance events such as access certifications, segregation-of-duty policies, and access change approvals.

"Today's businesses must ensure that the right people have the right access to information across the enterprise, while meeting complex compliance requirements," said Joe Gottlieb, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at SailPoint. "This integrated solution will provide increased visibility by aligning identity management with enterprise-wide GRC initiatives to produce meaningful, big-picture reporting."

SailPoint: The Power of Identity™

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, brings the Power of Identity to enterprise customers around the world. SailPoint's open identity platform gives enterprises the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis -- securely and confidently. The company pioneered and is the undisputed leader in identity governance, and provides an integrated set of cloud-based services, including compliance controls, provisioning, password management, single sign-on and data access governance, all built on the belief that identity is a business enabler. SailPoint's customers are among the world's largest companies in virtually every industry, including: 9 of the top banks, 6 of the top 10 healthcare organizations, 6 of the top 20 property and casualty insurance providers, and 6 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Stay up-to-date on SailPoint by following us on Twitter and LinkedIn and by subscribing to the SailPoint blog.

About LockPath

LockPath is a market leader in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. The company's flexible, scalable and fully integrated suite of applications is used by organizations to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance, and automate business processes -- all in order to achieve audit-ready status. LockPath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information on LockPath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com. Follow LockPath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @LockPath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company, and product news.