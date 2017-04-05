LockPath and SecurityScorecard Partner to Advance Vendor Risk Management

Technology integration addresses the increased demand for compliance solutions that address third-party risk

OVERLAND PARK, KS and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - LockPath, a leading provider of governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) solutions, and SecurityScorecard, the leading security rating platform, today announced a new partnership to streamline and strengthen how organizations manage vendor and third-party risk.

The companies are launching a product integration between LockPath's award-winning Keylight Platform and SecurityScorecard's security rating platform, enhancing the customer's ability to assess, identify and remediate third-party risk.

"SecurityScorecard is one of the most forward-thinking companies in the third-party risk management space today," said LockPath CEO and founder Chris Caldwell. "We are thrilled to integrate with the SecurityScorecard platform to provide even more insights into vendor risk and further innovation in the industry."

This partnership comes at a time when risk and compliance teams are experiencing unprecedented pressure to successfully manage third-party risk, due to changing regulatory requirements, higher numbers of vendors and more pressure from the board of directors.

Heightened regulatory scrutiny has created the need for next-generation solutions to help organizations better manage the risk posed by their business partners. With integrations between technology platforms such as LockPath and SecurityScorecard, organizations now have the advanced tools needed in order to fill those gaps.

"SecurityScorecard is making third-party risk top of mind for every business leader," said Michael Rogers, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Channels at SecurityScorecard. "Our strategic partnership with LockPath demonstrates our commitment to advancing the vendor risk management industry with security ratings."

SecurityScorecard provides continuous, non-intrusive monitoring of third-parties and helps organizations address the increasing risk of data breaches, a risk that has grown exponentially year over year. The company takes a unique and highly effective approach to security, identifying vulnerabilities from an outside perspective, the same way a hacker would. Having developed the industry's most accurate rating of security risk, SecurityScorecard helps organizations gain operational command of their security posture and that of their partners and vendors.

LockPath's award-winning Keylight Platform integrates the full vendor lifecycle into daily processes and includes capabilities for information gathering, due diligence investigation, risk assessments, contract negotiation, ongoing monitoring and termination workflows. By centralizing all this information in one user-friendly solution and providing advanced reporting capabilities, Keylight allows organizations to better manage vendor risk and to reduce the risk of non-compliance.

To learn more about LockPath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com.

To learn more about SecurityScorecard, visit securityscorecard.com.

About LockPath

LockPath is a market leader in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. The company's flexible, scalable and fully integrated suite of applications is used by organizations to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance, and automate business processes -- all in order to achieve audit-ready status. LockPath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information on LockPath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com. Follow LockPath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @LockPath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company, and product news.

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the highest performing security rating platform able to determine the security risk of any organization. The company's proprietary SaaS offering helps enterprises gain operational command of their security postures and across all of their partners, and vendors. SecurityScorecard provides continuous, non-intrusive monitoring for any organization including third and fourth parties. The platform offers a breadth and depth of critical data points not available from any other service provider including a broad range of risk categories such as Application Security, Malware, Patching Cadence, Network Security, Hacker Chatter, Social Engineering and Leaked Information.