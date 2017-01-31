LockPath Announces Enhanced Reporting in Keylight 4.6

Update Includes Advanced Online Help System

OVERLAND PARK, KS--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - LockPath, a leading provider of governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its Keylight® Platform. In version 4.6 of Keylight, LockPath adds a new streamlined design to the platform to provide more reporting options and to create greater visibility for the company's customers.

Keylight 4.6 is designed to bring faster report creation, additional options for exploring data, and improved navigation. The new enhancements include a redesign of Keylight's report creation and editing interface to ease the task of reporting to the executive board and other roles within the organization. Keylight customers will also benefit from a reorganized Online Help system, which allows them to more easily find information on performing particular tasks within Keylight.

"Keylight 4.6 reinforces our priority of providing one of the most user-friendly and intuitive GRC platforms on the market," said LockPath Chief Technology Officer Chris Goodwin. "With these updates, our customers will find that reporting is faster, easier and more actionable."

With multiplying regulatory requirements, cyber threats and third-party risks, today's organizations face a complex and changing compliance and risk landscape. Boards and executives require frequent reports from compliance, risk and IT managers to help support oversight. This reality requires responsive, agile and configurable solutions that can scale with large volumes of data, to improve visibility and to provide crucial insights that facilitate and expedite decision-making.

"As a leader in cloud-based GRC platforms, this latest release demonstrates our continued commitment to improving cloud technology and cloud capability," said Chris Caldwell, LockPath CEO.

Keylight allows an organization to house its entire list of activities, processes and information in one database. The platform consists of a fully integrated suite of management applications designed to manage all facets of compliance and risk programs, including IT Risk Management, Operational Risk Management, Vendor Risk Management, Audit Management, Business Continuity Management and Corporate Compliance.

About LockPath

LockPath is a market leader in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. The company's flexible, scalable and fully integrated suite of applications is used by organizations to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance, and automate business processes -- all in order to achieve audit-ready status. LockPath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information on LockPath and the Keylight platform, visit lockpath.com. Follow LockPath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @LockPath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company and product news.