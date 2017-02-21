LockPath Included in Gartner's Market Guide for Audit Management Solutions

OVERLAND PARK, KS--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - LockPath, a leading provider of governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced it has been included as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Inc.'s February 3, 2017 Market Guide for Audit Management Solutions, a new report that identifies "recent priorities in auditors' buying decisions in a mature market."

According to Gartner analysts and authors of the guide, Khushbu Pratap and Matthew Stamper, "Security and risk management leaders facilitating audit technology procurement should know audit management solutions, automate audit operations, improve productivity and manage the internal auditor's role."

LockPath was one of 15 Representative Vendors cited in the guide for its Keylight Platform. Keylight centralizes audit efforts by allowing users to identify auditable entities, conduct audit tasks and communicate audit findings in one platform.

"We believe this latest inclusion reinforces our continued growth in the audit management market," said LockPath CEO Chris Caldwell. "Our customers are finding value in integrating compliance, risk and audit management, as it fosters a bigger picture and creates efficiencies."

Keylight allows organizations to address audit management, operational risk management, IT risk management, IT vendor risk management, business continuity management planning, and corporate compliance and oversight all in one user-friendly platform.

