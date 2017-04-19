LockPath Introduces Keylight Managed Services

New Offering Provides Keylight Customers with Access to GRC Experts

OVERLAND PARK, KS--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - LockPath, a leading provider of governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced the availability of a new professional services offering, Keylight Managed Services (KMS). This new offering will provide day-to-day GRC program administration support for customers of LockPath's Keylight Platform.

KMS will provide customers with expert GRC professionals to help manage administrative tasks associated with compliance, risk, vendor and incident management processes. With help on these tasks, customers will be able to focus more on business goals, while realizing the benefits of predictable costs and a quicker GRC platform ROI. KMS also proves advantageous to customers in light of the current cybersecurity skills gap, which poses staffing challenges to organizations across industries.

"On numerous occasions, customers have expressed interest in additional access to LockPath's professional services team to supplement their own teams," said Dennis Keglovits, Vice President of Professional Services at LockPath. "Keylight Managed Services is the result of listening to the needs of our customers, and we are excited to work even more closely with our customers to better serve them."

With KMS, a dedicated LockPath team works with customer stakeholders from the design phase of the GRC solution through administration. The new offering will include strategy sessions to ensure the solution is tailored to achieve program needs and identification of program metrics and key performance indicators. Some examples of tasks that can now be delegated to KMS include managing assessments, maintaining policies or generating reports for compliance and risk management.

"Compliance, risk management and IT security teams are often understaffed, but are experiencing increasing pressure to provide management with a clear understanding of organizational risk," said Chris Caldwell, LockPath CEO and founder. "With Keylight Managed Services, our customers will not only benefit from the vast GRC efficiencies that the Keylight Platform provides, but also from our expert team ensuring that the organization stays on the path to achieving or maintaining GRC maturity."

Delegating processes to KMS allows customers to tap into LockPath's platform and GRC expertise, which provides numerous benefits, including:

Quicker ROI with reduced operational costs

Increased operational efficiency with remote monitoring and maintenance

Increased program security and compliance

Improved program alignment with business objectives

Increased transparency and communication within processes

Heightened vision of risk with a proactive risk management program

More informed decisions with better program insights

To learn more about KMS, send an email to info@lockpath.com.

To learn more about LockPath and the Keylight Platform, visit our website.

About LockPath

LockPath is a market leader in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. The company's flexible, scalable and fully integrated suite of applications is used by organizations to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance, and automate business processes -- all in order to achieve audit-ready status. LockPath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information on LockPath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com. Follow LockPath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @LockPath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company, and product news.