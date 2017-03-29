LockPath Joins OCEG GRC Solutions Council

OVERLAND PARK, KS--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - LockPath, a leading provider of governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced that it has joined OCEG, a global, nonprofit GRC think tank and community, as a GRC Solutions Council member.

As a member of the GRC Solutions Council, LockPath will be working closely with members of OCEG to bring thought-provoking webinars and presentations to fruition. The GRC Solutions Council provides the opportunity to interact with GRC professionals and to support OCEG research, programs and content. Through its standards, certifications and educational resources, OCEG is on the forefront of GRC education.

"We are very pleased to have LockPath join our GRC Solutions Council, an elite group of GRC technology and advisory providers," said Carole Switzer, OCEG Co-Founder and President. "LockPath's innovative approach to, as they say, bringing order to the chaos, offers great thought leadership that we look forward to sharing with our 65,000 global members."

"As one of the industry's most respected organizations, OCEG is making strides in establishing and promoting GRC best practices," said Chris Caldwell, LockPath CEO and founder. "LockPath is proud to collaborate with OCEG to further the GRC industry. We look forward to learning from other OCEG members and to sharing our own knowledge."

LockPath was created by GRC experts who recognized the need for intuitive GRC software that was flexible and scalable to serve ever-changing and expanding organizations. In today's complex cybersecurity and risk landscape, LockPath's Keylight Platform is used by organizations to manage all facets of GRC programs, in order to provide an integrated approach to risk management and visibility into overall risk posture.

About OCEG

OCEG is a global, nonprofit think tank and community. We inform, empower, and help advance our 60,000+ members on governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC). Independent of specific professions, we provide content, best practices, education, and certifications to drive leadership and business strategy through the application of the OCEG GRC Capability Model™ and Principled Performance®. An OCEG differentiator, Principled Performance enables the reliable achievement of objectives while addressing uncertainty and acting with integrity. Our members include c-suite, executive, management, and other professionals from small and midsize businesses, international corporations, nonprofits, and government agencies. Founded in 2002, OCEG is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About LockPath

LockPath is a market leader in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. The company's flexible, scalable and fully integrated suite of applications is used by organizations to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance, and automate business processes -- all in order to achieve audit-ready status. LockPath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information on LockPath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com. Follow LockPath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @LockPath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company, and product news.